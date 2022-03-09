Chartwell Law Announces Addition of Robert Luskin to its Atlanta Office

ATLANTA, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chartwell Law is pleased to announce the addition of experienced litigation defense attorney Robert Luskin to its Atlanta office.
Mr. Luskin represents clients in both state and federal courts throughout Georgia and Tennessee. He maintains a wide-ranging practice defending corporations and individuals in various complex litigation matters. He has extensive experience involving the defense of product
s liability cases, as well as premises liability claims, professional negligence, and insurance coverage matters. Robert also represents companies on employment related matters including discrimination and harassment issues.
Robert is a leader in risk management litigation defense and presents regularly at national conferences for the National Property and Liability Bureau, Claims Litigation Management and National Society of Professional Insurance Investigators. He is rated AV Preeminent® with Martindale-Hubbell and has been named to the Georgia Super Lawyers® list from 2017-2022, a part of Thompson Reuters.
Tom Strohmetz, Chief Communications Officer at Chartwell, shared "We are very excited to have Robert join us. He will fit perfectly into our firm's teamwork approach to client development and most importantly understands that Chartwell focuses on helping our clients achieve the very best outcome for them. Robert brings extensive litigation experience to our firm which will allow Chartwell to further expand what we can offer to our clients in the southeastern part of the US."
About Chartwell Law
With nearly 200 lawyers in 24 offices in 28 states and the District of Columbia, Chartwell's focus is 100% on our clients. This is why our firm has always had a generic name – Chartwell – because it's not about us, it's about our clients. From complex general liability matters to insurance coverage to creditors' rights, we handle the defense of our clients in their time of need, all with one purpose – to help our clients achieve their goals. https://www.chartwelllaw.com/
Contact: Paula G. Renaldo
PRenaldo@chartwelllaw.com
Chief Marketing Officer
(954) 914-4192
SOURCE The Chartwell Law Offices LLP
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
