High-Tech High Heels - North Texas announces Winter 2022 grantees

DALLAS, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- High-Tech High Heels – North Texas, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization whose mission is to invest in the education and development of young women to increase the number who pursue Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) careers, announced its winter 2022 grantees. The newly selected nonprofits located across North and Central Texas will provide STEM activities and training to over 1,600 girls and young women, and 60 educators.
Grantees include:
- Design Connect Create (DCC) – to support their AccelerateHER Physics and CodeHER Coding Camps in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.
- National Alliance for Partnerships in Equity (NAPE) – to deliver STEM Gender Equity training to one cohort of Educators in Mesquite ISD
- After-School All-Stars (ASAS) North Texas – will deliver the #FemSTEM academic enrichment club, exclusively for female students at 6 Dallas schools, reaching an estimated 220 girls
- Girls Inc. of Metropolitan Dallas - to fund Eureka!, a STEM program for girls as well as internships/externships for 10th graders
- Friends of Solar Prep - STEM Professional Development for 30 Solar Prep teachers that will impact 750 girls.
- GEMS (Girls interested in Engineering, Mathematics and Science) - for capacity building to hire one part time staff member to support their STEM Camps for 120 middle school girls.
- Aggie STEM - for their summer program that would provide up to 40 female students with a scholarship to attend a five-day residential or online STEM summer camp
- Girlstart - to reach over 350 North Texas high-need girls every week with high quality, hands-on STEM educational experiences through several after school programs
- Bishop Arts Theatre Center (BATC) - to support their new Girls of Color Discovering STEAM camp. The students will also engage in one-on-one mentoring with the UT Dallas STEM undergraduates and professors
More information about the impact our grantees make in our community, visit www.hightechhighheels.org/texas-chapter/.
The High-Tech High Heels North Texas Chapter Board of Directors is led by President Amber Scheurer. Amber and the entire North Texas Chapter is committed to supporting organizations focused on improving STEM education, providing learning opportunities to girls and young women across the entire K-12 STEM academic pipeline, and increasing the number of females pursuing STEM careers.
About High-Tech High Heels
High-Tech High Heels was founded in 2001 by 30 women from Texas Instruments with a shared vision of closing the gender gap in STEM fields. These women pooled their resources to fund programs to increase the number of girls entering into a college-level degree program in STEM. After more than two decades, HTHH continues to invest in programs that close the gender gap in STEM fields. HTHH is expanding nationally, with chapters in North Texas and Silicon Valley and are continuing expansion efforts to Denver and South Texas. For additional information, visit hightechhighheels.org.
SOURCE High-Tech High Heels - North Texas
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.