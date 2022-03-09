Empowering new campaign by WIN House brings awareness to the rising rates of domestic violence

EDMONTON, AB, March 9, 2022 /CNW/ - WIN House, a local emergency women's shelter has launched an emotional new campaign to bring awareness to the devastating impacts domestic violence has on families and communities.
The impressive campaign, called On the Rise, is a warrior cry to action, calling on the community to rise up in support of domestic abuse Champions —especially in light of the rising cases of domestic violence during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Today, more than ever before, women and children are in urgent need of safe shelter:
- Domestic violence calls to Canada's Assaulted Women's Helpline almost doubled in 2020, compared to 2019.
- In 2020, more than 3,300 calls were made to the WIN House Helpline, with 2,870 of those requesting shelter.
- More than 2,300 of those requests for admission couldn't be accommodated due to limitations in capacity.
On the Rise uses compelling images and undeniable statistics to inspire action within our community. Domestic abuse is on the rise, but so can the number of people who're doing something about it.
WIN House is on a mission to help even more Champions of domestic abuse stand tall and overcome the trauma of abuse. Together, we can give individuals and children the safety, support, shelter and community services they need to rebuild their lives.
Help WIN House empower domestic abuse Champions.
Rise up against abuse today. Donate at winhouse.org/ontherise.
Special thanks to our sponsor, Rohit Group of Companies, for their continued support of WIN House. Without the generous support of our sponsors, WIN House wouldn't be able to continue the life-changing work we've been doing in Edmonton (and area) for more than five decades.
SOURCE WIN House
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.