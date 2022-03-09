Banilla Games Sues Copyright Infringers

RICHMOND, Va., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Banilla Games, Inc. ("Banilla") announced today the filing of nine federal lawsuits against locations in Virginia that are profiting from counterfeit games. Altogether, the suits are asking for damages totaling a minimum of eighteen million dollars.
"These Complaints we filed today on behalf of Banilla show Banilla's unwavering commitment to protecting its intellectual property, including its copyrights and trade secrets," said Stephen Faraci, Partner, and Co-Chair of Whiteford, Taylor, and Preston's Business Litigation Section. "Obviously, Banilla is very serious about protecting its intellectual property."
On December 6, 2021, a Greensville County Circuit Court Judge entered a preliminary injunction prohibiting Virginia's enforcement on the ban of skill-based games relating to certain devices.
"Since then, a number of bad actors have proliferated in Virginia, using counterfeit Banilla games, therefore undermining the reputable distributors and operators," states Brooks Lee, Vice President of Sales for Banilla. Lee continued "We are fully committed to prosecuting not only the locations, but also those operators who placed these counterfeits in these stores. We're not going to stand for it."
According to Lee, "These Complaints seek not only to protect our intellectual property rights, but also to remove unauthorized, counterfeit skill-based games from the Commonwealth. The marketplace needs to know that it is unacceptable to try and monetize someone else's intellectual property, such as copyrighted game content. Not only is it just not right, it is also theft of another company's valuable property."
Banilla is headquartered in Greenville, North Carolina where it produces award winning skill games, sold predominantly in the Georgia COAM market, which is regulated by the Georgia Lottery.
SOURCE BANILLA GAMES, INC.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
