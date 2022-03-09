J. Knipper and Company Marks Its 35th Anniversary with New Knipper Health Name to Better Represent Their Expanding Range of Healthcare Support and Solutions

LAKEWOOD, N.J., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "For manufacturers, practitioners and patients alike, creating the shortest path between patient and therapy is paramount," states Mike Laferrera, President, and CEO of Knipper Health. "As a company that has been at the forefront of developing innovative programs and services for three-and-a-half decades, our new name serves as a constant reminder of our never-ending mission to meet and surpass the needs of our partners and stakeholders."

In addition to the corporate name change, each of the company's affiliated business units, Knipper Marketing & Samples Management (Knipper MSM), Knipper Third Party Logistics (Knipper 3PL), and KnippeRx Custom Pharmacy Solutions (KnippeRx) will also be receiving a brand refresh that aligns with the new corporate positioning to better represent their association in offering comprehensive solutions, for manufacturers, practitioners, and patients alike.

An acknowledged leader in the sample management channel, the Knipper Marketing & Samples Management (MSM) business unit continues to expand the scope of its service offerings, including Samplicity, the industry's only fully integrated sample management platform, which features one resource, one team, one point-of-contact approach, and a unique suite of operational services and technical advancements.

"Today's health care environment demands services and programs that create the shortest path between patient and therapy," continues Laferrera. "The expansion of our Knipper 3PL business unit and acquisition of Eagle Pharmacy are just two of the many enhancements we have made to ensure that those demands are met."

KnippeRx, the custom pharmacy solutions business unit of Knipper Health, is purpose-built to help patients eliminate obstacles ¬and provide the shortest path possible from initiation of their script to delivery of their essential therapy. Knipper's Custom Pharmacy Solutions business unit helps patients overcome obstacles, to access clinical care, while leveraging cutting-edge technology and make a commitment to deliver, "Care. At the Speed of Need." Knipper Health has complemented the resources and services of this business unit with the acquisition of Eagle Pharmacy, a direct-to-patient pharmacy that offers numerous manufacturer programs, each uniquely suited for patients who prefer to take brand name medication but lack affordable access.

As a recent demonstration of its commitment to total healthcare support solutions, Knipper Health has expanded the scope of its third-party logistics unit, Knipper 3PL, to include trade-focused warehousing and distribution with advanced technology and innovation that can dramatically improve the efficiency and performance of a company's entire supply chain. The Knipper 3PL solutions are agile and highly scalable, so programs can be tailored to a company's scope, timeline, and budget, with end-to-end fulfillment distribution and logistics capabilities, while maintaining impeccable regulatory compliance.

The recent expansions of its business units and healthcare support services offer a snapshot of the company's broadening industry leadership and with the assistance of Court Square Capital Partners it expects to continue its proactive search to either build or acquire additional services and capabilities that align with the Knipper Health vision to deliver care at the speed of need.

"As we celebrate our 35th Anniversary, the new Knipper Health name exemplifies these most recent activities, which are in response the growing needs of our valued customers," concludes Laferrera. "And as we look forward to the next 35 years, we remain passionately committed to keeping pace with the ever-changing market demands by "Leading the way to smarter solutions."

About KnipperHealth

For 35 years, KnipperHealth has been purpose-built on a strong foundation of healthcare service, support, and excellence. It is a leader in the arena of sampling distribution, prescriber validation, sample accountability, web ordering solutions, and third-party logistics. The company has locations throughout New Jersey, Indiana, and California. For more information on KnipperHealth, please visit http://www.knipper.com.

