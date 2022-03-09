New Bespoke Hotel CIVILIAN Launches INTELITY Platform to Enhance Guest Experience

LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INTELITY®, a leading provider of hospitality's broadest guest experience and staff management platform, announced today the launch of CIVILIAN Hotel's mobile app. Powered by INTELITY's platform, the branded app includes mobile check-in, mobile key, and GEMS®, INTELITY's collection of staff-facing tools, designed to deliver a more modern digital guest experience.

CIVILIAN is a bold new hotel concept by Jason Pomeranc—founder of the SIXTY Collective, the international hospitality company behind SIXTY Hotels. A 27-story hotel in the heart of New York City, CIVILIAN offers 203 charming accommodations that evoke the ambience of theater dressing rooms, with a dramatic color palette, sumptuous fabrics, and curated artwork and amenities. The hotel's public areas include a plush guest lounge with a piano, a library with Broadway artifacts, an upcoming restaurant and a rooftop bar with striking views of the skyline, and secret garden accessed only from a concealed entry point.

"Today's young digital-savvy travelers seek personalization, convenience and unique experiences during their hotel stay," said Joseph Angelini, Director of Sales and Marketing at CIVILIAN. "The INTELITY platform enables us to deliver the level of customization and digital convenience our guests expect—we couldn't be more excited about how it will elevate experiences at CIVILIAN for years to come."

With a branded mobile app powered by the INTELITY platform, contactless service and digital amenities are available at every step of the guest journey. Guests can download the property's app and enjoy the convenience of using their mobile devices to check in and access their room. Throughout their stay, guests can make service requests directly from their mobile phones while the hotel's team can utilize the platform for additional and meaningful guest touchpoints. At the end of their hotel stay, guests can approve their folio and check out digitally from their phone. Meanwhile, INTELITY's back office workflow management system, GEMS, automates guest requests and orders, streamlines service and delivers deep business insights to the management team, allowing them to make adjustments and enhance processes accordingly.

"SIXTY Hotels and CIVILIAN are pioneers in creating personalized, curated experiences for their guests," said Robert Stevenson, INTELITY CEO. "We're excited that the INTELITY platform will serve as a critical connection point for guests—ensuring they're only ever a few taps away from everything CIVILIAN has to offer."

More than a design-forward hotel, CIVILIAN is abuzz with creativity and innovation, bringing the energy of New York City and the hotel's surrounding neighborhoods indoors. The newly-opened property will enhance their high-tech, personalized guest experience with the award-winning INTELITY platform. For more information on the INTELITY platform or to request a demo, please visit http://www.intelity.com/demo. For more about the CIVILIAN Hotel in New York City, please visit http://www.civilianhotel.com.

About INTELITY

INTELITY is the global leader in contactless guest experience technology, uniting mobile, in-room, and operational tools into one fully-integrated hospitality platform. Built for the hotel, casino, and luxury residential markets, INTELITY has been named the "Official Guest Engagement and Staff Management Platform Provider" by the distinguished Forbes Travel Guide for six consecutive years and is in use at boutique properties, casino-resorts, and global hotel brands, including Marriott, Fairmont, Hard Rock, and more. For more information, visit http://www.intelity.com.

About Civilian Hotel / Sixty Hotels

Civilian NYC is a bold new hotel concept by Jason Pomeranc — founder of the SIXTY Collective, the international hospitality company behind Sixty Hotels — which opened in New York's Theater district Fall 2021. The debut outpost from a growing brand, CIVILIAN NYC merges accessible luxury, functionality, and high design with a focus on convenience and bespoke experiences for a modern traveler. Designed by renowned architect David Rockwell, and developed in partnership with Joy Construction, Madd Equities and Atlas Hospitality, CIVILIAN NYC boasts 203 charming and well-appointed accommodations, efficient in both their form and function. Evoking the ambiance of a theatre dressing room, and a nod to the surrounding neighborhood, each space is punctuated with deep accent colors, luxurious linens and tactile fabrics, as well as curated artwork and amenities. The hotel's public areas will include a restaurant, a secret garden accessed only from a concealed entry point, a plush guest lounge, a library with a bespoke collection, and a rooftop bar with striking views. Holistically, CIVILIAN's design pays homage to the look and feel of a classic theatre in both aesthetic and experience – with marquee-inspired lighting, dramatic curtains, stage-like hardware, and the raw industrial materials mimicking backstage. Book your stay at CIVILIAN NYC at http://www.civilianhotel.com.

