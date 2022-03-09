Midwest Promotes Cielec to Vice President of the Industrial Business Unit

CANTON, Ohio, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Midwest, the technology and innovation leader in dust control, soil stabilization, rail lubrication and anti-/deicing products, today announced Lynn Cielec has been promoted to Vice President of the Industrial Business Unit.

Cielec was previously the VP of Sales of the Industrial Business Unit at Midwest. She has extensive experience and expertise in building and leading high performing sales teams, strategic planning, P&L management, new business development, compensation development, market/trend analysis, new product launches and multi-sales channel distribution.

"Lynn is the ultimate team player and an amazing leader of our industrial business unit," commented Steve Vitale, President of Midwest. "Her skill deploying our dust control programs makes her a rich resource for prospects and customers. She provides invaluable insights into industrial dust control problems our customers face and deploys our programs with pinpoint accuracy."

"Lynn has been integral in the launch of several diagnostic tools to assist our dust control scientists whenever new customer challenges were presented," said Bob Vitale, CEO of Midwest. He also indicated Cielec was critical to the launch of the company's Guided Self Apply Dust Control Program, launched in 2021.

Cielec is an experienced executive sales director with a proven track record of results and sales growth. She has implemented effective consultative selling methodologies within a CRM system while incorporating other value based selling tools. She is a graduate of Miami University (Oxford, OH) with a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing. She went on to earn your master's in business administration from Cleveland State University.

Cielec is a member of the Association for Iron & Steel Technology, Precast/Prestressed Concrete Institute, and the Texas Aggregates and Concrete Association. She also serves on the board of All Kids Playground, an organization building playgrounds that facilitate kids with special needs.

Prior to joining Midwest, Cielec worked for Victory White Metal company (a manufacturer of tin/lead alloys), RPS/FedEx Ground in sales and sales management, and with Struers, where she gained operational experience heading up a large field service organization.

Midwest is a pioneer in the fields of dust control, soil stabilization, rail lubrication and anti-/deicing products, having helped to found the industry almost 50 years ago. Since then, Midwest has constantly innovated in the field, always staying ahead of the competition with new breakthrough technologies. More about Midwest can be found at http://www.MidwestInd.com.

