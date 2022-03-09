DAVIS Construction chooses Latium Tech's Job Site Resourcing™ advanced construction scheduling system

EDMONTON, AB, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Latium Tech is pleased to announce that DAVIS Construction, an ENR top 400 contractor, has selected Job Site Resoucing™, a product within the Job Site Insights® family of products, to optimize scheduling for major projects.
With Job Site Resourcing™ (JSR™), DAVIS will streamline and provide transparency to the booking process for the delivery and storage of materials while maximizing utilization of project resources including elevators, loading docks, staging areas and material handling equipment like cranes and hoists while simplifying the approvals of booking requests across its projects. Simply put, JSR™ will enhance the efficiency and productivity of DAVIS, and its subtrades on busy, high-traffic construction sites.
"Job Site Insights® and its growing family of integrated applications like JSR™ is the leading smart construction evolution in the industry. Reducing costly rework, improving build quality, and making improvements to productivity and efficiency by empowering the jobsite and subtrades through proactive scheduling, we are rewriting the history book of how construction is done today, said Mark Bryant, Latium Tech's CEO. "Improving productivity and enhancing digitization at the workface of construction is critical in today's cost competitive construction environments."
"The best thing about Jobsite Resourcing is site control – to approve or deny requests to use project resources as needed. We use it on our jobsite for 20-to-30 subs at one time" said Ryan Adler, Project Superintendent at Davis Construction. "It's a great thing to know when and who is bringing in a delivery, knowing we can override or deny a delivery, and can block out a time as needed to enable reservations to use… for example the elevator if you've scheduled your own deliveries. Equally it's convenient that reservations can be made on somebody else's behalf."
Andrew Giacco, Project Engineer at Davis added "One of my favorite features is the self-service capability for subs to make their own online reservation requests."
About Latium Tech
Founded in 2019, Latium Technologies has quickly become a go-to industrial IoT solutions provider. Trusted internationally by multibillion-dollar companies, such as Suncor, Enbridge, Trans Mountain Pipeline, TC Energy, Webcor Builders, and PCL Construction, we help reduce cost, enhance logistics, bolster safety, and increase visibility using our scalable suite of Job Site Insights® products. Learn more at latiumtech.com.
About DAVIS Constrution
Founded in 1966, DAVIS Construction is one of the largest general contractors serving the MidAtlantic region, building $1 billion worth of construction a year, including some of the region's most complex and notable projects, across 10 diverse market sectors. Consistently ranked as an industry leader both nationally and locally, DAVIS has been recognized for 15 consecutive years as one of the area's Best
Places to Work by the Washington Business Journal. For more information, please visit davisconstruction.com or follow @DAVISbuilds.
SOURCE Latium Technologies
