Millimeter-wave and Microwave RF Transceiver Market - 53% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Increasing Use of Smartphones to Boost Market| 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The millimeter-wave and microwave RF transceiver market is expected to grow by USD 2.72 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 9.01% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 53% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, South Korea, and Japan are the key markets for millimeter-wave and microwave RF transceivers in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The presence of numerous consumer electronic device manufacturers will facilitate the millimeter-wave and microwave RF transceiver market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics - Drivers & Challenges

The key factor driving growth in the millimeter-wave and microwave RF transceiver market is the increasing use of smartphones. The increasing penetration of smartphones in countries like India, China, Japan, Australia, and Brazil is responsible for the significant growth of the global millimeter wave and microwave RF transceiver market. In the last decade, the growing volume of smartphone sales has given key RF transceiver vendors operating in the market an opportunity to expand their reach around the world, thereby demonstrating promising growth during the forecast period. Advanced wireless technology has made the use of transceiver chips necessary in smartphones and tablets. The growing proliferation of smartphones and tablets is expected to encourage transceiver chip manufacturers to develop high-performance chips that can meet the requirements of smartphone and tablet manufacturers. Due to these factors, the increasing use of smartphones is expected to drive the growth of the global millimeter wave and microwave RF transceiver market.

However, the high design complexity will be a major challenge for the millimeter-wave and microwave RF transceiver market during the forecast period. The increased demand for miniaturized electronic devices, including smartphones, tablets, fitness bands, and smartwatches, has resulted in a high level of integration of transistors on a single IC. This has increased the complexity of the design and development of transceiver chips. It has created the need for new processing tools and equipment to manufacture transceiver chips. The frequent introduction of new electronic devices with advanced features compels vendors to modify the manufacturing process and design new products that are compatible with existing and new standards.

Some of key Millimeter Wave and Microwave RF Transceiver Players:

The millimeter-wave and microwave RF transceiver market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on distinguishing their product and service offerings through clear and unique value propositions to compete in the market.

Analog Devices Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

GCT Semiconductor Inc.

Lime Microsystems Ltd.

MediaTek Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Millimeter Wave Products Inc.

Norden Millimeter Inc.

NVIDIA Corp.

NXP Semiconductors NV

Phi Microtech Inc.

Qorvo Inc.

Qualcomm Inc.

Renaissance Electronics and Communication LLC

Renesas Electronics Corp.

RF Microtech srl

Skyworks Solutions Inc.

Millimeter Wave And Microwave RF Transceiver Market - Segmentation Analysis

Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

mobile phones - size and forecast 2021-2026

tablets - size and forecast 2021-2026

PCs and laptops - size and forecast 2021-2026

smart TVs - size and forecast 2021-2026

set-top boxes - size and forecast 2021-2026

Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Millimeter-Wave And Microwave RF Transceiver Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 9.01% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.72 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.37 Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Analog Devices Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., GCT Semiconductor Inc., Lime Microsystems Ltd., MediaTek Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Millimeter Wave Products Inc., Norden Millimeter Inc., NVIDIA Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Phi Microtech Inc., Qorvo Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Renaissance Electronics and Communication LLC, Renesas Electronics Corp., RF Microtech srl, and Skyworks Solutions Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

