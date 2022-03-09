Global $5+ Billion In-Silico Clinical Trials Markets to 2030: Cost Efficiency Associated with In-silico Clinical Trials Compared to Traditional Clinical Trials

DUBLIN, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In Silico Clinical Trials Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Therapeutic Area (Oncology, Infectious Diseases), by Phase (Phase I, II, III), by Industry (Medical Devices, Pharmaceutical), and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global in-silico clinical trials market size is expected to reach USD 5.1 billion by 2030 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period.
Traditional clinical trials require huge expenditure to conduct research. Moreover, a high number of drugs and medical devices fail in the clinical trial owing to the lack of safety and efficacy, which creates huge losses for the clinical trial sponsors.
These factors promote the demand for in silico clinical trials, to understand the behavior of drugs or medical devices in humans. In silico clinical trials use simulation techniques to understand the efficacy and safety of a drug or medical device.
This reduces the chances of adverse reactions, thus, improving the safety and efficacy of research studies. The market players are making significant investments to provide new treatments to the people. For instance, in June 2021, In silico Medicine raised USD 255 million in funding to boost its R&D for drug discovery, through in silico studies.
The demand for in silico clinical trials was also improved during the pandemic as there was a temporary shutdown of clinical research sites and several studies for vaccines and therapeutic agents for COVID-19 were performed through in silico research models. Such actions are likely to have a positive impact on market growth.
In Silico Clinical Trials Market Report Highlights
- The medical device segment dominated the market in 2021 owing to the fact that the majority of in silico trials are performed for medical devices globally.
- The phase II segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2021.
- The oncology therapeutic area segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2021.
- The cancer clinical trials have high chances of incurring adverse effects on patients, which promotes the demand for in silico trials for cancer.
- North America held the largest revenue share in 2021 due to the presence of several global players operating in the market.
- In addition, a significant number of in silico trials are performed in the U.S., which further contributes to the growth of the regional market.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 In-silico Clinical Trials Market: Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1 Market Segmentation and Scope
3.2 Market Driver Analysis
3.2.1 Cost Efficiency Associated with In-silico Clinical Trials Compared to Traditional Clinical Trials
3.2.2 Growing Trend of Eliminating/Reducing Animal Testing
3.2.3 Increasing Technological Advancement in the In-silico Clinical Trials Market
3.3 Market Restraint Analysis
3.3.1 Protein Flexibility Issues, Molecule Conformation and Promiscuity May Hinder Accurate Predictions, thus limiting its Adoption
3.3.2 Limited Awareness in the Developing Economies
3.4 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.6 PESTEL Analysis
Chapter 4 In-silico Clinical Trials Market: Industry Segment Analysis
4.1 In-silico Clinical Trials: Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030
4.2 Medical devices
4.2.1 Medical devices market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
4.3 Pharmaceutical
Chapter 5 In-silico Clinical Trials Market: Therapeutic Segment Analysis
5.1 In-silico Clinical Trials: Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030
5.2 Oncology
5.2.1 Oncology market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
5.3 Infectious disease
5.4 Hematology
5.5 Cardiology
5.6 Dermatology
5.7 Neurology
5.8 Diabetes
Chapter 6 In-silico Clinical Trials Market: Phase Segment Analysis
6.1 In-silico Clinical Trials: Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030
6.2 Phase I
6.2.1 Phase I, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
6.3. Phase II
6.4. Phase III
6.5. Phase IV
Chapter 7 In-silico Clinical Trials Market: Region Segment Analysis
7.1 In-silico Clinical Trials: Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
- Certara, Inc.
- Novadiscovery Sas
- Insilico Medicine, Inc.
- Dassault Systemes SE
- GNS Healthcare Inc .
- The AnyLogic Company
- InSilicoTrials
- Immunetrics Inc.
- Nuventra Pharma Sciences
- Abzena Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3uuzxf
