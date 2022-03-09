Global Motor Services Market Report 2022-2026: Growth Opportunities as Critical Enablers that Unlock New Revenue Streams and Deliver Differentiated Motor Products and Services

DUBLIN, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Motor Services Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study identifies the most recent economic and technological trends in the global motor services industry and analyzes the short, medium, and long-term growth prospects.

It examines how the shifting landscape and evolving end-user expectations are driving demand for smarter motor solutions that solve major obstacles end users confront. Today's industrial requirements are spurring the adoption of digital solutions across industries and creating new revenue opportunities for OEMs and end users by leveraging the data these solutions collect.

The research examines the evolution of motor maintenance, from an in-house service to a predictive analytics-based service. It elaborates on how, as technology use increases, the need for individual service providers will slowly fade as OEMs are offering an array of bundled services to improve their stakeholder management.



The COVID-19 pandemic has created unforeseen challenges for businesses and supply chains globally. OEMs are looking at avenues to create lasting connections with end users by providing motor services that help improve product life cycle. To endure economic challenges and remain relevant in an increasingly competitive global context, digital transformation is becoming vital to organizational strategy across industry verticals.

The global pandemic, oil price instability, political conflicts, and climate action have accelerated the need to invest in and integrate Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technologies. The great need for end users to reduce total expenditure (TOTEX) and operational expenditure (OPEX) to best navigate through these uncertain economic conditions while also increasing the productivity of their plants to satisfy global demand has boosted demand for digital motor services.



Finally, this research offers three lucrative growth opportunities for the motor services market. The publisher identifies these growth opportunities as critical enablers that unlock new revenue streams and deliver differentiated motor products and services.

RESEARCH SCOPE



In this study, motor services include installation and commissioning, training, engineering and consulting, maintenance, provision of spare parts and consumables, replacements, repairs and motor rewinding, advanced services, extensions and upgrades (retrofits), and end-of-life management.

The end-user industries include oil and gas, chemicals and petrochemicals, food and beverage, water and wastewater, metals and mining, power generation, discrete industries, and others (cement manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, electronics, marine, pulp and paper, and textiles).

The study period is 2020-2026 and the forecast period is 2022-2026.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult To Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Motor Services Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Motor Services Market

Scope of Analysis

Definitions - Motor Services Market

End User Definitions

Market Segmentation by Region

Key Competitors for Motor Services Market

Key Growth Metrics for Motor Services Market

Competitive Landscape Breakdown

Growth Drivers for the Motor Services Market

Growth Driver Analysis for the Motor Services Market

Growth Restraints for the Motor Services Market

Growth Restraint Analysis for the Motor Services Market

Forecast Assumptions - Motor Services Market

Implications of Covid-19 on the Motors Services Market

Revenue Forecast - Motor Services Market

Revenue Forecast by Region - Motor Services Market

Revenue Forecast by Service Type - Motor Services Market

Percent Revenue by Industry Vertical - Motor Services Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis - Motor Services Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - Motor Services Market

Percent Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical - Motor Services Market

Pricing Trends in the Motor Services Market

Competitive Environment - Motor Services Market

Revenue Share - Motor Services Market

Revenue Share Analysis - Motor Services Market

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - The Americas

Key Growth Metrics - Motor Services Market: Americas

Revenue Forecast - Motor Services Market: Americas

Revenue Forecast Analysis - Motor Services Market: The Americas

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - EMEA

Key Growth Metrics - Motor Services Market: EMEA

Revenue Forecast - Motor Services Market: EMEA

Revenue Forecast Analysis - Motor Services Market: EMEA

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Asia-Pacific

Key Growth Metrics - Motor Services Market: APAC

Revenue Forecast - Motor Services Market: APAC

Revenue Forecast Analysis - Motor Services Market: APAC

6. Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) for Motor Servicing

Case Study 1: ABB AbilityT Condition Monitoring for Motors

7. Key Success Factors for Motor Services Providers

Success Factors for Motor Services Providers

8. Trends Influencing the Motors Services Market

Trends Influencing the Motor Services Market

9. Growth Opportunity Universe - Motor Services Market

Growth Opportunity 1: Real-time Monitoring Solutions for Motors

Growth Opportunity 2: Motors as a Service as Additional Revenue Streams for OEMs

Growth Opportunity 3: Bundle Services to Acquire More Customers for Revenue Growth

10. Next Steps





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sozuyu

