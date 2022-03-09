Breonna's Garden Launches Intimate VR Experience at SXSW

AUSTIN, Texas, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Last year, in solidarity with Breonna Taylor's family, artist and curator Lady Pheønix developed Breonna's Garden, a revolutionary framework for veneration through augmented reality (AR). Now, less than a full year later, the project is providing virtual safe spaces to larger audiences through fully immersive VR. The development of the project began after Lady Pheønix learned that Ju'Niyah Palmer, (Breonna's younger sister) was receiving death threats while publicly grieving her sister's murder on Instagram. After speaking with Ju'Niyah, it was apparent that she not only needed a safe space to process her grief; but so did entire online communities that supported Breonna.
The Garden has evolved from a healing tool for Ju'Niyah and her family into a healing tool for the nation. It's a sanctuary where Breonna's name can be said without negation. Following successes at Tribeca Film Festival, the Perez Art Museum Miami, the Augmented World Expo where Breonna's Garden won Best Societal Impact Award.
SXSW is an opportunity to introduce Breonna's Garden to international audiences at the intersection of art, tech, social justice, education, entertainment, film, gaming, and more. This special place is a room inside the family's home filled with mementos and portraits of Breonna, all of which honor her life.
Lady Pheønix notes that the intention of Breonna's Garden is to keep the legacy of Breonna Taylor in Bloom. She remarked, "I trust that audiences will connect with the greater truth, that Breonna deserves justice. I hope this experience softens hearts and that audiences are receptive to the massive amount of love present in such a way that they stand in solidarity heart to heart with Breonna's family and the rest of the globe."
Breonna's Garden was created in partnership with a number of creatives who lovingly volunteered their time like legendary Australian artist Sutu who led the project as its art and technical director. Breonna's Garden invites those who would like to experience the original AR version ahead of SXSW to download the app here. View the SXSW schedule here https://schedule.sxsw.com/2022/films/2054475. Now is the perfect time to say her name, louder.
SXSW
Congressional Ballroom, Booth #106
March 13-15, 2022 | 11:00am-6:00pm
https://schedule.sxsw.com/2022/films/2054475
Panel
Austin Convention Center
Room 16ab
March 16, 2022 | 10:00am
Media Inquiries: Hijinx PR | Heidi Johnson | 331383@email4pr.com | 323.204.7246
SOURCE Breonna's Garden
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.