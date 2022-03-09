BPOC Completes Sale of Cranial Technologies

CHICAGO, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BPOC , one of the longest-tenured healthcare private equity firms, today announced that it has completed the sale of Cranial Technologies .

Since 2017, BPOC has partnered with Cranial Technologies to develop, manufacture, and distribute custom cranial orthotics dedicated to treating infants with plagiocephaly - a common condition that affects nearly half of all babies born each year. Cranial Technologies manufactures the DOC Band® custom cranial orthotic and maintains a growing network of dedicated clinics across the United States.

As a result of the partnership, BPOC helped Cranial Technologies expand access to cranial orthotics, grow its clinic footprint, and improve quality of care across the patient pathway. During this time, Cranial Technologies has undergone considerable growth, nearly tripling its number of US locations to 80 clinics.

"Over the last several years, BPOC has been an invaluable partner to us as we executed on our significant growth plans for the Company," said Debbie James, CEO of Cranial Technologies. "We sincerely appreciate all of BPOC's support, resources, and guidance."

"We're extremely proud of the results our partnership with Cranial Technologies has produced," said Dave Cooney, Partner at BPOC. "Moving forward, we remain focused on partnering with leading healthcare companies, like Cranial Technologies, to expand access, improve quality, and lower costs throughout the healthcare system."

The transaction was finalized as of March 8, 2022. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Cain Brothers, a division of KeyBanc Capital Markets, acted as the financial advisor to Cranial Technologies, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel.

About BPOC

Founded in 1996, BPOC is a Chicago-based private equity firm that invests exclusively in healthcare companies and is one of the nation's most experienced investors in the industry, having raised five funds with total capital commitments of nearly $1.8 billion. BPOC has invested in numerous provider, manufacturing, outsourcing, distribution, and information technology companies through growth equity, management buyouts, and leveraged recapitalizations.

For more information, please visit www.bpoc.com.

About Cranial Technologies

Founded in 1986, Cranial Technologies is the only company in the world solely dedicated to treating infants with plagiocephaly. Cranial Technology's mission is to provide the best possible treatment, experience, and outcome for every family who seeks our care.

To learn more, please visit https://www.cranialtech.com/

