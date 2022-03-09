BPOC Completes Sale of Cranial Technologies

CHICAGO, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BPOC, one of the longest-tenured healthcare private equity firms, today announced that it has completed the sale of Cranial Technologies.
Since 2017, BPOC has partnered with Cranial Technologies to develop, manufacture, and distribute custom cranial orthotics dedicated to treating infants with plagiocephaly - a common condition that affects nearly half of all babies born each year. Cranial Technologies manufactures the DOC Band® custom cranial orthotic and maintains a growing network of dedicated clinics across the United States.
As a result of the partnership, BPOC helped Cranial Technologies expand access to cranial orthotics, grow its clinic footprint, and improve quality of care across the patient pathway. During this time, Cranial Technologies has undergone considerable growth, nearly tripling its number of US locations to 80 clinics.
"Over the last several years, BPOC has been an invaluable partner to us as we executed on our significant growth plans for the Company," said Debbie James, CEO of Cranial Technologies. "We sincerely appreciate all of BPOC's support, resources, and guidance."
"We're extremely proud of the results our partnership with Cranial Technologies has produced," said Dave Cooney, Partner at BPOC. "Moving forward, we remain focused on partnering with leading healthcare companies, like Cranial Technologies, to expand access, improve quality, and lower costs throughout the healthcare system."
The transaction was finalized as of March 8, 2022. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Cain Brothers, a division of KeyBanc Capital Markets, acted as the financial advisor to Cranial Technologies, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel.
About BPOC
Founded in 1996, BPOC is a Chicago-based private equity firm that invests exclusively in healthcare companies and is one of the nation's most experienced investors in the industry, having raised five funds with total capital commitments of nearly $1.8 billion. BPOC has invested in numerous provider, manufacturing, outsourcing, distribution, and information technology companies through growth equity, management buyouts, and leveraged recapitalizations.
For more information, please visit www.bpoc.com.
About Cranial Technologies
Founded in 1986, Cranial Technologies is the only company in the world solely dedicated to treating infants with plagiocephaly. Cranial Technology's mission is to provide the best possible treatment, experience, and outcome for every family who seeks our care.
To learn more, please visit https://www.cranialtech.com/
Media Contact
Alex Nye
M: 814 671 7497
E: anye@prosek.com
SOURCE BPOC
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.