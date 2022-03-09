Bryce Catalyst Leads Growth Funding Round for Award-Winning, Female Founded Tech Company Vital4

ATLANTA, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Co-Founded in 2016, by Kristin Stafford and Amy Barbieri, Vital4 offers AI-driven data screening, monitoring and due diligence solutions for any industry, anywhere in the world. Its effective and affordable screening solutions includes Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Know Your Customer (KYC), FCPA (Foreign Corrupt Practices Act), FCRA (Fair Credit Reporting Act) and UK Bribery Act compliant global screening. Vital4's corporate risk and compliance technology solutions deliver accurate and high-quality data to protect against financial crimes, terrorism, bribery & corruption.

"We are thrilled to be working with Bryce Catalyst," says Stafford, CEO of Vital4. "The team at Bryce Catalyst understands our vision to tirelessly perfect due diligence through technology and they have significant expertise in building and scaling software companies."

"Our software is disrupting the market by replacing outdated and manual ways of sorting through massive amounts of data. Vital4 can quickly deliver quality and up-to-date information that helps organizations save time, money and mitigate risk with customers, suppliers, contractors, partners, employees, and other risk associated third-party relationships." says Barbieri, President & Chief Growth Officer at Vital4. "This round of funding will enable more seamless solutions for our customers and support our accelerated growth as a business."

As part of the investment, Cary Burch and Scott Carter from Bryce Catalyst have joined the Vital4's board of directors. This will allow Vital4's management team to work closely with Bryce Catalyst's value creation team and providing direct access to the expertise, strategy and network that Bryce Catalyst has to offer.

"Vital4 is uniquely positioned in the industry as the demand for background screening and corporate protection becomes a huge priority," says Carter. "We are honored to be part of this incredible team and look forward to assisting Vital4 in reaching their product and growth goals."

"After meeting the Vital4 team and noting their consistent annual growth and numerous awards, they became an obvious choice for us," says Burch, President and CEO of Bryce Catalyst. "We are thrilled to be investors and advisors in this award-winning, female-led company."

About Bryce Catalyst

Bryce Catalyst is a unique investment company with a focus on high growth sectors including cyber security, legal technology and regulation technology. Bryce Catalyst is managed by highly recognized software operators with proven track records of growing software & technology enabled companies. As operators for operators, we have an affinity for closely held and operator-owned companies; and believe that beyond profits, aligned interests and a shared purpose are true measures of a successful partnership. For additional information, visit http://www.brycecatalyst.com.

About Vital4

Vital4 is an award-winning, Atlanta-based cloud software company that offers global, AI-driven solutions for any industry anywhere in the world. Its data search includes due diligence solution supporting Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Know Your Customer (KYC), FCPA (Foreign Corrupt Practices Act), FCRA (Fair Credit Reporting Act) and UK Bribery Act compliant global screening. Vital4's software delivers quality and up-to-date data that aids organizations in saving time, money and mitigating risk with customers, suppliers, contractors, partners, volunteers, and other risk associated third-party relationships. Vital4 delivers detailed data on individuals and businesses across the globe, enabling subscribers to perform simple, streamlined due diligence.

