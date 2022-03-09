JTC Americas Announces Webinar Offering New Insights on Opportunity Zones

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fund administration leader JTC Americas has announced a free virtual event where it will reveal insights gathered from an in-depth survey into Opportunity Zones. Titled, "Getting Impact Right: A New Strategy for Opportunity Zones," the March 16 webinar will use new data to challenge misconceptions about OZ and will feature expert analysis on how OZ fund managers can employ these insights in their investment strategies.

There has been plenty of debate around the OZ initiative, with much of the rhetoric based on anecdotes and assumptions rather than actual data. To get to the facts, JTC Americas, in cooperation with OpportunityDb, conducted an in-depth survey of OZ investors and Fund Managers, arriving at some surprising results, which will be discussed at the upcoming webinar.

JTC Americas, the North American arm of JTC, has been the market leader in Opportunity Zones fund administration since the program's inception. In addition to its leadership in OZ fund accounting, JTC Americas has pioneered methods for tracking social impact and comparing investments with different impact goals.

OpportunityDb provides world-class tools, education, and analysis to help individual investors, family offices, real estate developers, and industry service providers navigate the ins and outs of the Opportunity Zones program. Their Opportunity Zones Database helps connect investors with Qualified Opportunity Funds and provides educational tools about the initiative.

The event will also feature panel discussions with industry experts commenting on the cohesion between the tax benefits and social impact components of OZ and how managers of QOFs can position themselves for success in the future. This event will be crucial for all OZ stakeholders hoping to stay ahead of trends and better understand the industry.

"As the industry leader in Opportunity Zones fund administration, it's important for us to work with the best data possible," said Reid Thomas, Chief Revenue Officer and Managing Director, JTC Americas. "We look forward to hearing from some of the best minds in the industry on what this new information can tell us about the future of OZ."

Speakers set to appear at the webinar include:

Moderator:

Reid Thomas, Chief Revenue Officer and Managing Director, JTC Americas

Panel 1 Speakers:

Louis Dubin, Principal and Managing Partner, Redbrick LMD

Beth Mullen, CPA, Partner – Affordable Housing Industry Leader, CohnReznick LLP

Jimmy Atkinson, Founder, OpportunityDb

Panel 2 Speakers:

Richard L. Shamos, Counsel, Nixon Peabody LLP

Shay Hawkins, Chairman and CEO, Opportunity Funds Association

John Sciarretti, CPA, Partner, Novogradac & Company LLP

The details of the event are:

Getting Impact Right: A New Strategy for Opportunity Zones

Wednesday, March 16, 2022

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM EST

To learn more about the event and to RSVP, visit JTCAmericas.com

About JTC Americas

JTC Americas is the North American division of JTC, a worldwide leader in financial administration with over 1,200 employees across 26 jurisdictions and a 30-year track record in Private Equity, Fund of Funds, Alternatives, Commercial Real Estate, Debt Funds, and much more. JTC is a publicly listed, global professional services business with deep expertise in fund, corporate and private client services. JTC Americas works with JTC's institutional and private clients to provide boutique service with a global reach, allowing US-based clients to expand overseas and international clients to enter US markets.

JTC Americas is the industry leader in Specialty Financial Administration, providing bespoke services for markets characterized by high administrative and regulatory complexity, elevated transaction security needs, and challenging compliance requirements. This includes tax-advantaged investments (1031 Exchange, Delaware Statutory Trust), Impact & ESG (EB-5, Opportunity Zones) and alternative investments in the US and abroad (AIFM, ManCo, Fund of Funds). By offering its specialized technology-based solutions to the greater market and combining its boutique feel with JTC's global reach, JTC Americas can provide an unprecedented level of support and scalability for clients of all sizes.

To learn more, visit jtcamericas.com.

Media Contact

Laura Kelly, JTC Americas, 4083670826, laura.kelly@jtcgroup.com

SOURCE JTC Americas