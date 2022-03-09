Two Canadian Hose and Fitting Distributors Enlist Thrive Technologies to Reduce Stockouts and Expedite Costs from Global Sourcing Challenges

MARIETTA, Ga., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Canada-based Green Line Hose & Fittings Ltd. and Pulsar Hydraulics have entrusted Thrive Technologies with improving their inventory profitability as the sister companies experience significant growth, with a specific focus on reducing lost sales and expediting costs from suppliers with long lead times. Offering unique patent pending digital supply chain technologies, Thrive's expert analysts are providing Green Line and Pulsar with increased visibility of its supply chain operations to ensure seamless service to customers.

"Thrive has provided us with the tools to see when an item may have a stockout when multiple orders are outstanding, allowing us to react and rectify the situation before it impacts business," said Green Line Senior Vice President Rocky Ingram. "With their innovative system working in tandem with our Epicor Eclipse ERP software, we have increased visibility and can more quickly address problems with an understanding of the exact issue. We're excited and optimistic about what Thrive means for our company's future."

With 90 percent of their SKUs having long lead times, Green Line and Pulsar are often forced to rely on secondary sources to fill orders — which comes at a high cost to the companies due to air freight. Reducing the need for those expensive fill-in orders has been a high priority of both companies, which Thrive is now helping to alleviate. The companies primarily import into two locations, one for Green Line and one for Pulsar. Stock is then distributed to 17 branches from those two primary locations.

"Every company we talk to tells us the same thing — since the pandemic started, supply chains have been disrupted. Some product is unavailable or is on allocation. Lead times have lengthened and are unpredictable. Green Line and Pulsar are experiencing similar challenges," said Thrive Technologies CEO Rick Morris. "Our technology is designed to manage these challenges, closely monitoring the most recent sales and lead times. As reality changes from day to day, you can no longer rely on systems that have a long lag to change."

To learn more about Green Line Hose & Fittings Ltd. and Pulsar Hydraulics, visit them online at https://www.greenlinehose.com and https://www.pulsarhydraulics.com respectively. Additional information about Thrive Technologies, including its proven supply chain solutions, can be found online at https://www.thrivetech.com.

About Green Line Hose & Fittings Ltd.

Green Line Hose & Fittings Ltd. is a Canadian-owned, privately held company that provides the friendliest, most experienced and knowledgeable staff offering products with proven quality and reliability at competitive prices. With more than 200 different product lines of industrial hose in addition to its industrial fittings and Pulsar product lines, Green Line is a specialist in the industry and sells only hose, fittings and related accessories. The company has 13 branches with more than 500 000 square feet of building space and 300 employees. https://www.greenlinehose.com

About Pulsar Hydraulics

Pulsar Hydraulics is a privately held, Canadian company specializing in hydraulic hose, fittings, quick couplings, and adapters. The company carries large inventories to support its distributors and hose assembly specialists that keep their industry moving. You will find Pulsar hydraulic hoses controlling fluid power in many diverse applications including air seeding and harvesting, oil pumping and well servicing, injection molding machines, as well as excavators, trucks, and heavy machinery. https://www.pulsarhydraulics.com

About Thrive Technologies

Thrive Technologies increases inventory profitability for multi-location wholesale distributors, master distributors, and retailers with its award-winning cloud-based digital inventory buying software and services. Thrive's systems optimize management of unforecastable SKUs, alert clients proactively to demand and supply change, and optimize purchasing for long lead times, reducing out of stocks and lost sales by 50%. Thrive provides a unique goal-oriented methodology that systematically increases its clients' fill rates and inventory turns. http://www.thrivetech.com

