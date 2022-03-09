Streetwear Designer Warren Lotas Teams Up with TRUFF for a Limited Edition Hot Sauce

LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TRUFF, the truffle brand known for reimagining and elevating pantry staples, has joined forces with the Los Angeles-based streetwear designer Warren Lotas to deliver a custom iteration of the TRUFF's iconic bottle. The limited-edition bottle will be available for purchase at TRUFF.com and at Erewhon stores across the Greater Los Angeles area beginning Mar. 9.
Warren Lotas is known for his unique use of hand-drawn skulls, flames, and bold graphics. This ultra-limited collaboration uses Warren Lotas' signature skull as a design element, artistically transforming the geometric truffle cap into a sinister silhouette. Inside you'll find TRUFF's White Hotter Hot Sauce, which boasts a fiery infusion of real white truffles and spice.
"TRUFF has a unique presence within streetwear culture that makes it different from legacy hot sauce brands," says Warren Lotas. "They push the envelope in every aspect; flavor, packaging, and marketing. I'm pumped to take their already creative approach even further with this limited-edition bottle."
At 18 years old, Warren Lotas founded the brand in his college dorm room and quickly rose to streetwear fame. He's considered one of the fashion industry's brightest young minds and his clothes have been worn by celebrities such as Lebron James, Lil Baby, and Kendrick Lamar.
"Our goal at TRUFF is to offer our customers a memorable and luxurious lifestyle experience," says Nick Ajluni, TRUFF Co-Founder. "We're able to accomplish this by positioning ourselves at the intersection of the pop culture and culinary landscape. Partnering with a design legend like Warren Lotas drives that mission forward."
TRUFF began as @sauce, an Instagram account dedicated to food content, with an edge inspired by co-founders Nick Guillen's and Nick Ajluni's love of streetwear and hip-hop. With some support and advice from the likes of design mogul Jon Buscemi and the founder of the cultural phenomenon ComplexCon, Aaron Levant, Guillen and Ajluni have successfully created a high-end line of pantry staples with a unique brand image. TRUFF's presence in pop culture includes music video integrations with artists like The Weeknd, DJ Khaled, Moneybagg Yo, and YBN Cordae. Most recently, TRUFF partnered with streetwear icon, Ben Baller, on an exclusive gold bottle design.
PR Contact: Michelle Gabe
michelle@truff.com
304.952.1840
SOURCE TRUFF
