Government of Canada supports Indigenous youth in BC through a new program to reduce violence

AGASSIZ, BC, March 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Helping Indigenous youth in Canada make positive choices and build their skills will help them live lives free from violence. That is why the Government of Canada is investing in crime prevention projects tailored to the needs of youth, through the National Crime Prevention Strategy (NCPS).
The Minister of Public Safety, the Honourable Marco Mendicino, today announced new federal support to help Indigenous youth in Canada develop necessary skills to avoid violence, gang involvement, bullying and cyberbullying. With $3.1 million in federal funding, the Seabird Island Outdoor After School Indigenous Youth Development Program - "Contented Spirit – Sthalethi seywelh" will help increase awareness and reduce involvement in at-risk activities and violent crime among youth.
The project will help Indigenous youth and their families in Seabird Island and three neighbouring First Nations communities develop skills that are culturally-sensitive and consider the Indigenous reality. Seabird Island Band will provide participants with access to culturally-adapted recreation and educational activities, as well as case-managed social supports and counseling services. With these direct community interventions, the project aims to reduce overall incidents of violence, bullying and encourage positive social interactions.
Quotes
"I am happy to announce our government's investment in the Seabird Island Outdoor After School Indigenous Youth Development Program crime prevention project. We will continue investing in crime prevention projects that help young people and their families live in safer environments free of violence."
— The Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety
"The Seabird Island Outdoor After School Indigenous Youth Development Program, called "Contented Spirit – Sthalethi Seywelh" will provide the opportunity for our youth to engage in activities such as cultural workshops, outdoor land-based teachings/activities and winter sports. We are pleased that the National Crime Prevention Strategy funds will support the youth at Seabird Island and surrounding communities so that we may lower the over representation of our people in the Canadian judicial system. Reconnection to the land is reconnecting to our ancestors and our culture, it's through this connection that we continue to heal, grow and prosper for generations to come."
— Chief Jim Harris, Seabird Island Band
Quick Facts
- The NCPS supports the implementation and evaluation of local, targeted crime prevention initiatives with the objective of developing and sharing knowledge of what works to prevent and reduce crime among priority populations.
- The National Crime Prevention Strategy (NCPS)'s Crime Prevention Action Fund (CPAF) supports initiatives that address known risk and protective factors associated with crime and respond to priority crime issues.
- The last CPAF Call for Applications closed in October 2021. The call received 266 applications.
- In fiscal year 2022-23, approximately $12 million in funding will become available through the CPAF.
