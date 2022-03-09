DIVERSITY in Ed Announces Highly-Anticipated Virtual Teacher Recruitment Fair through vFairs, Connecting Diverse Talent Across the US to Teaching Positions

HOUSTON, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DIVERSITY in Ed has announced they will be hosting their Virtual Teacher Recruitment Fair on April 6, 2022, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. CST. Pre-registration is now open for both job-seeking teachers and employers through the event website.
This event follows their most successful event to date in 2021, which saw over 300 exhibiting employers and over 2,100 registered job-seeking candidates. The highly anticipated follow-up event aims to assist teachers who identify as a person of color, diverse background or bilingual find meaningful work with schools and districts who truly value diversity and strive to build diverse employee bases.
This event also marks a milestone in DIVERSITY in Ed's almost 20-year history. The organization has grown from a print magazine, targeting college students and job seekers from diverse backgrounds, to now include a robust membership-driven job board, plus virtual recruitment fairs for schools and districts ready to utilize technology to grow a passionate, diverse talent pipeline of teacher candidates. More than any time in their organization's history, DIVERSITY in Ed is more than the sum of its parts – which include growth, progression, value, and strength, to name a few.
"Together, with leaders from a range of fields, we know we can help solve the teacher shortage, school by school, through multimedia teacher recruitment strategies that connect teacher candidates of color to schools and districts who need talented, committed educators," says Trina Edwards, Director of Operations of DIVERSITY in Ed.
This event will be hosted for the sixth year in a row in partnership with vFairs. The interactive and immersive virtual events platform is credited for enabling and legitimizing the launch and growth of the virtual recruitment solutions DIVERSITY of Ed offers its school members.
"We are honored to have such a positive, long-standing partnership with DIVERSITY in Ed as they continually find new ways to provide opportunities and connections to underrepresented teachers year over year," says Muhammad Younas, CEO of vFairs. "We look forward to seeing the positive outcomes this year's event will surely bring to many teachers across the country."
To learn more or to register about the event, please visit the event site here.
About DIVERSITY in Ed
DIVERSITY in Ed connects career-seeking teachers of color and diverse backgrounds with public, private, charter, independent schools and higher-ed institutions committed to diversity recruitment and hiring. The connections are made through DIVERSITY in Ed's multimedia platforms including a national print and digital magazine publication, job boards, and virtual recruitment fairs.
Media Contact:
Trina Edwards
DIVERSITY in Ed
Trina@DIVERSITYinEd.com
About vFairs
vFairs strives to deliver top-class virtual events for all audiences, with an intuitive platform that recreates physical events through an immersive online experience. With a range of powerful features and dedicated support for users around the world, vFairs removes the hassle from organizing, exhibiting at, and attending events such as conferences, trade shows, and career fairs. vFairs is a 2021 Mid-Market Leader in the Virtual Event Platforms Category by G2.
Media Contact:
Brianne Snell
vFairs
brianne@vfairs.com
SOURCE vFairs
