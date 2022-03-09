Luxury Portfolio International® Puts a Spotlight on the Destinations, Dwellings and Designs that Inspire in Newest Edition of Bi-Annual Magazine

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Icons of elegance, trailblazing trends in fashion and design, and a closer look into some of the world's most exclusive destinations. These are but a fraction of the features that make up the highly anticipated, just-released issue of Luxury Portfolio Magazine (Volume 12: No. 1).

Presented by Luxury Portfolio International® (LPI) -- the high-end real estate arm of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, the largest global network of premier locally branded firms -- the eponymous publication is a spellbinding, 256-page display of expert accounts on fine art, jet-setting journeys, cultural cornerstones, and beyond. Likened to a coffee table book and comprising 42 in-depth articles, it is the publication's most robust edition to date.

"In what has been an unprecedented time of sweeping change and uncertainty, there is an undeniable desire to flourish day-to-day and cultivate the most precious of moments and memories," said Mickey Alam Khan, President of LPI and the magazine's publisher and editor-in-chief. "For that reason, we built this issue around what stirs us…from the plains of Africa to the celestial realms of outer space. As a result, we've nearly doubled the content from the previous edition. Every single topic focuses on a celebration of quality and sophistication – a lifestyle marked by elegance and exploration. It's a collector's item…a coffee table book that's worth its weight in gold. We are going to sell out of this issue, I guarantee it."

On the cover: A tribute to midcentury women of elegance…trendsetting phenoms who "did it all," raised the bar for their generation, and continue inspiring new ones -- starting with the late C.Z. Guest, who is seen in a 1962 photograph from a shoot at Villa Artemis in Palm Beach, Fla.

A feature on "famous digs" takes a peek into some of the most sought-after celebrity listings, including the former homes of Leonardo DiCaprio and Yves Saint Laurent. Dr. Marci Rossell, Chief Economist of the Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, talks "the great rearrangement" and how high-net-worth consumers continue to rethink their occupations, employers, and geographies.

In architecture and home design-focused articles, philosophies in gardening draw inspiration from Japan, France, England, and Iran, while the resurgence of the dining room is explored in a piece titled "Table Stakes." The spotlight widens on travel, from the mesmerizing sights and settings of Mongolia to a round-up of beloved LGBTQ+ hotspots, including Mykonos and Iceland.

Additional standout features include a deep dive into the popularity of polo, "the sport of kings," to a jaw-dropping fashion shoot at The Carlyle hotel with Saks Fifth Avenue.

"As the global authority on prime property and luxury lifestyle, we view this compilation of insightful narratives, vivid photographs and original artwork as one of the most enlightening – a 'roadmap' for living life to the fullest," added Alam Khan. "When you read the articles, you walk away learning something that you didn't already know. The purpose of what we've created is not a mere skip-through, but a deep dive…one that will truly inspire."

View the magazine's digital edition or find it on luxuryportfolio.com, where you can also request a print copy.

