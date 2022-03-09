JCN Times Square Billboard Calls on Biden to Produce Oil Domestically

WASHINGTON, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Job Creators Network (JCN) erected a billboard in the heart of Times Square calling on President Biden reject oil from foreign countries and produce it domestically.
The billboard features images of Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro, Iran President Ebrahim Raisi, and Saudi Arabia ruler Mohammed bin Salman. The billboard's headline reads, "COME ON JOE! WE'RE REALLY ASKING FOR HELP FROM SAUDI ARABIA, VENEZUELA AND IRAN?" And it concludes, "Drill Here. Pay Less. What are you waiting for?!"
Alfredo Ortiz, JCN President and CEO, released the following statement:
"Americans are seeing first-hand why energy independence is so important. Instead of ramping up American energy production, the Biden Administration is begging for help from countries that don't share our values or goals. And in the case of Iran and Venezuela--have been openly hostile to the United States. Why would we depend on shady regimes around the world when we can tap American reserves? It's clear that if we drill more, Americans will pay less and not be dependent on global bullies and thugs."
SOURCE Job Creators Network
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.