Thermacell Announces Availability of LIV, The First Smart Mosquito System

BEDFORD, Mass., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermacell Repellents, Inc., the leading manufacturer of trusted and highly-effective area mosquito repellents, today announced the availability of LIV, the first smart, on-demand mosquito repellent system. The new customizable, app-controlled system protects most spaces, large or small, creating protected zones that let you spend time outside without the worry of pesky and harmful mosquitoes.
"Thermacell has been effectively fighting mosquitoes for the past 22 years and we are thrilled to step into the smart home space with the first connected mosquito repellent system," said Steve Hill, CEO of Thermacell Repellents. "It's now easier and more convenient than ever to enjoy the outdoors with fewer mosquitoes."
LIV's Smart Hub plugs into any outlet, and the low-profile repellers can be placed throughout almost any outdoor space. One hub controls up to five repellers, capable of protecting entire decks, patios, firepit areas or even play spaces. Die-cast aluminum construction and weatherproof design ensures worry-free operation year after year.
The LIV+ app provides on-demand protection from the palm of your hand. It conveniently allows homeowners to control the system from anywhere, set schedules, monitor estimated repellent levels, and more. Users can even use voice commands to control the system through Amazon and Google smart speakers.
LIV utilizes the same proven technology as other Thermacell best-selling portable repellers. A repellent cartridge is placed inside each repeller, which heats and diffuses repellent into the air, forming a powerful zone of protection. Odorless and undetectable to humans, the active ingredient repels even the toughest mosquitoes including those that may transmit Encephalitis, Chikungunya, West Nile Virus, and Zika Virus.
Thermacell LIV is now available for purchase in the U.S. on www.thermacell.com. The system starts at $699 for a 3 repeller kit with multiple expansion and customizations to choose from, with financing options available. LIV is also available through authorized service partners in select regions throughout the US.
About Thermacell
Thermacell Repellents, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets area mosquito repellent and insect control solutions. Thermacell devices have been in the market for 22 years, with tens of millions of devices being sold in more than 30 countries worldwide and legions of satisfied customers.
