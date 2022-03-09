Wicked Comic Con Boston Coming April 2022

BOSTON, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wicked Comic Con, dedicated to comic book collectibles, creators, art, and cosplay from the original founders of the iconic Boston Comic Con, today announced their first convention in six years will return on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at The Westin Boston Seaport District from 10:00AM to 7:00PM the convention provides local fans with what they've been waiting six long years for: the return of their real deal hometown comic con.

From baseball to seafood to marathons, Bostonians are keen to celebrate what makes them unique and definitively "wicked." The original Boston Comic Con, spearheaded by founder Nick Kanieff, proudly demonstrated that Beantown attitude while celebrating all things comic book-related and being hailed as the one of the most successful comic con shows in the country and the most celebrated comic con in New England history. Rebranding as Wicked Comic Con Boston, the event picks up from where the last original con left off in 2016 (the show was sold and changed to Fan Expo Boston - a celebrity centered event).

The one-day event will return to its roots and will feature professional all-star DC and Marvel comic book creators, original comic book art dealers, and collectible sellers selling pieces of pop culture history. The ticket also celebrates its Boston cosplayers with free admission to That Totally Wicked 90s Party which concludes the event on Saturday night.

Nick Kanieff founded the original Boston Comic Con in 2007 and saw his comic con fan base grow from 900 at the very first Boston Comic Con to 50,000 in 2016. That span of time also saw the first Iron Man movie in 2008 and the spawn and explosion of a huge Marvel fan base encompassing die hard and newer enthusiastic fans alike. The original Boston Comic Con had traditionally been held in April at the Hynes Convention Center. However, the weekend after the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, precipitated a postponement to August. 25k fans broke their previous 10K attendance record that year. Nick Kanieff, reuniting with the other original Boston Comic Con founders and staff, is coming full circle by launching the new 100% Boston homegrown convention 'Wicked Comic Con' this April.

"The Boston comic con fans have been screaming for us to come back for the last five years. We heard the call. We're back." says Kanieff.

Wicked Comic Con, which is being sponsored by the Boston Red Sox is expected to attract lifelong comic book junkies of all ages, artists, vendors, discerning collectors, and hard-core cosplayers all under one roof. Now that's "wicked."

Tickets are limited and can be purchased at http://www.wickedcomiccon.com.

