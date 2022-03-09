ETA Applauds Executive Order Ensuring Responsible Development of Digital Assets

WASHINGTON, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electronic Transactions Association (ETA) applauds the release of President Biden's Executive Order, entitled Ensuring Responsible Development of Digital Assets. The EO directs a number of agencies across the government to study cryptocurrencies and a U.S. CBDC and produce a government-wide strategy to regulate digital assets.
"We commend President Biden for releasing this Executive Order and are strongly encouraged that it reflects principles that are consistent with ETA's own," said Jodie Kelley, CEO of ETA. "ETA members lead the payments and crypto space, and we look forward to continuing to work with policymakers as guidelines begin to take shape."
The EO directs federal banking regulators and a range of agencies – including the Departments of Treasury, State, Justice, and Homeland Security – to study digital assets, including both risks and potential benefits. The agencies are directed to develop recommendations on the appropriate regulatory framework for digital assets within prescribed time periods.
As payments experts, ETA has long advocated for a policy approach to cryptoassets and a U.S. CBDC that considers both potential benefits and negative consequences, and includes an appropriate regulatory framework that is tailored to risk. To this end, ETA released "7 Guiding Principles for CBDC" and "5 Guiding Principles for Crypto" against which any proposal should be measured.
Given that the existing payments system in the U.S. is competitive, safe, effective, dynamic, and efficient, ETA urges policymakers to move thoughtfully and deliberately to ensure that any policy proposal best serves the needs of consumers, furthers financial inclusion, preserves and strengthens the financial system, and ensures that consumers continue to have access to a robust and innovative array of secure financial services and payment options.
MEDIA CONTACT
Scott Talbott
SVP of Government Affairs
stalbott@electran.org
SOURCE Electronic Transactions Association (ETA)
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.