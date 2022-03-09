New York Fashion Tech Lab: Uplifting, Connecting, and Amplifying Women-Led, B2B, Retail-Focused Technology Companies

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Fashion Tech Lab (NYFTLab), a premier program for women advancing fashion and retail-tech solutions, returns for its 9th year, supported by 12 retail and brand partners. The 2022 cohort, consisting of 6 companies, selected by the NYFTLab fashion, beauty, and retail partners, are all women-led companies that offer solutions focused on the Metaverse, NFT's, Gaming, Social Commerce, Returns, Personalization, and more.
During the 12-week program, the companies will collaborate with the NYFTLab's retail and brand partners, addressing the opportunities technology presents for shaping fashion, beauty, and retail. They will embrace experimentation and innovation by participating in uniquely curated workshops and engaging in sessions with the Lab's expert network, including investors and senior executives.
The 2022 companies selected are:
These companies will join from New York, Los Angeles, Paris, San Francisco, Tel Aviv, and DC.
The retailers and brands supporting this year's Lab include 10 returning partners: Burberry, The Estée Lauder Companies, Levi Strauss & Co., LVMH, Macy's Inc, Perry Ellis International, PVH Corp, Richemont, Tapestry, and Tory Burch. Additionally, Marriott International and Walmart will also join, rounding out the largest group of retail and brand partners to have participated in a Lab program to date.
"It is extremely exciting to have the partner's continued support and involvement," says Jackie Trebilcock, Managing Director of NYFTLab. "These organizations realize the value in cutting edge new technologies and we can't wait for the lab companies to collaborate with them and others in our network to propel the acceleration and transformation of this industry."
NYFTLab, a program of Springboard Enterprises, is not only supported by these top-tier retail and brand partners, but also by returning program partner Accenture and new media partner Grazia USA.
The program, which runs from March to June, will culminate with the companies participating in a Tech Runway Demo Day where each founder will present to select fashion and retail executives, investors, and media representatives.
For more information, please visit https://nyftlab.com/ or email info@nyftlab.com.
About New York Fashion Tech Lab
New York Fashion Tech Lab is a community-driven, relationship building, collaboration, and business development platform. The nonprofit program was co-founded by Springboard Enterprises and key fashion retailers to support women-led companies that have developed innovations at the intersection of fashion, retail, and technology. For more information, please visit www.nyftlab.com.
About Springboard Enterprises
Springboard's mission is to accelerate the growth of entrepreneurial companies led by women through access to essential resources and a global community of experts. We are a leading network of influencers, investors and innovators dedicated to building high-growth companies led by women who are transforming industries in technology and life science. The measure of our success is in the results. Since 2000, 850+ Springboard portfolio companies seeking financial and human capital for product development and expansion have created over $36B in value, created tens of thousands of new jobs, and generated billions in annual revenues. With more than 225 exits to strategic acquirers and 26 IPOs, Springboard Entrepreneurs are Transforming Industries. For more information, please visit www.sb.co.
Media Contact:
Jumi Aluko
443-718-0494
331527@email4pr.com
SOURCE New York Fashion Tech Lab
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.