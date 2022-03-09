New York Fashion Tech Lab: Uplifting, Connecting, and Amplifying Women-Led, B2B, Retail-Focused Technology Companies

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Fashion Tech Lab (NYFTLab), a premier program for women advancing fashion and retail-tech solutions, returns for its 9th year, supported by 12 retail and brand partners. The 2022 cohort, consisting of 6 companies, selected by the NYFTLab fashion, beauty, and retail partners, are all women-led companies that offer solutions focused on the Metaverse, NFT's, Gaming, Social Commerce, Returns, Personalization, and more.

During the 12-week program, the companies will collaborate with the NYFTLab's retail and brand partners, addressing the opportunities technology presents for shaping fashion, beauty, and retail. They will embrace experimentation and innovation by participating in uniquely curated workshops and engaging in sessions with the Lab's expert network, including investors and senior executives.

The 2022 companies selected are:

These companies will join from New York, Los Angeles, Paris, San Francisco, Tel Aviv, and DC.

The retailers and brands supporting this year's Lab include 10 returning partners: Burberry, The Estée Lauder Companies, Levi Strauss & Co., LVMH, Macy's Inc, Perry Ellis International, PVH Corp, Richemont, Tapestry, and Tory Burch. Additionally, Marriott International and Walmart will also join, rounding out the largest group of retail and brand partners to have participated in a Lab program to date.

"It is extremely exciting to have the partner's continued support and involvement," says Jackie Trebilcock, Managing Director of NYFTLab. "These organizations realize the value in cutting edge new technologies and we can't wait for the lab companies to collaborate with them and others in our network to propel the acceleration and transformation of this industry."

NYFTLab, a program of Springboard Enterprises, is not only supported by these top-tier retail and brand partners, but also by returning program partner Accenture and new media partner Grazia USA.

The program, which runs from March to June, will culminate with the companies participating in a Tech Runway Demo Day where each founder will present to select fashion and retail executives, investors, and media representatives.

For more information, please visit https://nyftlab.com/ or email info@nyftlab.com.

About New York Fashion Tech Lab

New York Fashion Tech Lab is a community-driven, relationship building, collaboration, and business development platform. The nonprofit program was co-founded by Springboard Enterprises and key fashion retailers to support women-led companies that have developed innovations at the intersection of fashion, retail, and technology. For more information, please visit www.nyftlab.com.

About Springboard Enterprises

Springboard's mission is to accelerate the growth of entrepreneurial companies led by women through access to essential resources and a global community of experts. We are a leading network of influencers, investors and innovators dedicated to building high-growth companies led by women who are transforming industries in technology and life science. The measure of our success is in the results. Since 2000, 850+ Springboard portfolio companies seeking financial and human capital for product development and expansion have created over $36B in value, created tens of thousands of new jobs, and generated billions in annual revenues. With more than 225 exits to strategic acquirers and 26 IPOs, Springboard Entrepreneurs are Transforming Industries. For more information, please visit www.sb.co.

Media Contact:

Jumi Aluko

443-718-0494

331527@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-york-fashion-tech-lab-uplifting-connecting-and-amplifying-women-led-b2b-retail-focused-technology-companies-301499274.html

SOURCE New York Fashion Tech Lab