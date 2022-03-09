Better Homes & Gardens Announces Winners Of 2022 Clean House Awards

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dotdash Meredith's Better Homes & Gardens today released the winners of the second annual Clean House Awards, highlighting 42 innovative cleaners and tools that are easier to use, more powerful, and most importantly, safer for your family and the planet. The Better Homes & Gardens 2022 Clean House Awards are featured online and in the April issue, available on newsstands March 11.
"Better Homes & Gardens has been a trusted resource on all things home for a century, and our Clean House Awards bring our expertise into yet another area of home -- cleaning products and tools," said Better Homes & Gardens Editor in Chief Stephen Orr. "This year's lineup will help our audience make more informed choices for their routines with products that are as easy to use as they are effective."
The Better Homes & Gardens editors reviewed and tested over 100 new products they hoped would revolutionize home cleaning. Multiple editors used each product, comparing the contenders to each other and their previous cleaning routines in order to select the 42 Clean House Award Winners.
The Better Homes & Gardens 2022 Clean House Awards are listed below by category and are available online here.
Best Cleaning Tools
Best Bathroom Scrubber: Scotch-Brite Swift Scrub Bathroom Buildup Remover
Best Heavy-Duty Scrubber: RotoScrub
Best Microfiber Glove: Pure Sky Glass and Multipurpose Cleaning Glove
Best Eco-Friendly Sponge: Casabella Kind Scrub Sponge
Best Microfiber Cloths: Skura Style WIPE ENVY
Best Paper Towels: Reel Recycled Fiber Paper Towels
Best Cleaning Wipes
Best Cleaning Wipes for the Scent Lover: Real Simple Compostable Wipes
Best Wipes for the Single-Step Cleaner: 80ct Cleanwell Botanical Disinfecting Wipes
Best Cleaning Wipes for Big Jobs: Clorox® Multi-Purpose Paper Towel Wipes
Best All-Purpose Cleaners
Best All-Purpose Disinfectant: MicroGold Multi-Action Disinfectant Antimicrobial Spray
Best All-Purpose Concentrate: Mrs. Meyer's Probiotic Concentrate
Best Eco-Friendly All-Purpose Cleaner: The Bare Home All Purpose Cleaner in Glass Bottle
Best Do-Anything All-Purpose Cleaner: MomRemedy Everything Household Cleaner & Stain Remover
Best Surface Cleaners
Best Cleaner for Soft Surfaces: Febreze Fabric Antimicrobial Spray
Best Wood Floor Cleaner : Bona Hardwood Floor Cleaner
Best Cleaner for Mirrors and Windows: The Honest Company Glass Refillable Cleaning Kit
Best Kitchen Surface Cleaner: Libman Granite & Stainless Steel Cleaner
Best Wood Surface Cleaner: Aunt Fannie's Wood Surface Cleaner
Best Surface Sanitizer: OxiClean Laundry & Home Sanitizer
Best Exterior Surface Cleaner: Rejuvenate Dual System Outdoor House Wash and Window Cleaner
Best Sanitizing Light: OttLite Thrive LED Sanitizing Desk Lamp
Best Cleaning Products for Pet Messes
Best Spray for Pet Messes: Bissell Pro Pet Stain & Odor Removing Formula
Best Carpet Shampoo for Pet Messes: Rocco & Roxie Oxy Carpet Shampoo
Best Cleaner for Pet Messes: Hoover CleanSlate Pet Carpet & Upholstery Spot Cleaner
Best Broom/Dustpan for Pet Messes: O-Cedar PowerCorner Pet Pro Broom & Step-On Dust Pan
Best Laundry Cleaners
Best Overall Laundry Detergent: Safely Everyday Laundry Detergent
Best Eco-Friendly Liquid Detergent: Seventh Generation EasyDose Power +
Best Eco-Friendly Detergent Sheets: Grove Co. Power Clean Sheets
Best Deep-Cleaning Detergent: Tide Hygenic Clean Heavy Duty 10x Free Power Pods
Best Laundry Scent: Downy Light Scent Booster Beads
Best Laundry Booster: Blueland Oxi Laundry Booster
Best Dish Cleaners
Best Scented Dish Soap: Gain Power Blast
Best Dishwasher Pods: Cascade Platinum
Best Ergonomic Dish Soap: Dawn EZ-Squeeze Platinum Refreshing Rain
Best Eco-Friendly Dishwasher Pods: AspenClean Zero Waste Dishwasher Pods
Best Floor Cleaners
Best Deep Cleaner for Floors: Shark® Steam & Scrub
Best Stick Vacuum: Dyson V15 Detect Cord-Free Vacuum
Best Vacuum-Mop Combo: Tineco Floor One S5
Best Hand Vacuum: BLACK+DECKER Dustbuster AdvancedClean Slim Cordless Hand Vacuum
Best Robot Vacs
Best Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum: iRobot Roomba j7+ Robot Vacuum
Best Self-Emptying Vacuum-Mop Combo: DEEBOT OZMO N8 PRO+
Best Robot Vacuum for Pet Owners: eufy RoboVac X8
For more information on the Better Homes & Gardens 2022 Clean House Awards, click here.
ABOUT BETTER HOMES & GARDENS
Better Homes & Gardens serves, connects and inspires readers who infuse color and creativity into each aspect of their lives. Better Homes & Gardens fuels our readers' passions to live a more colorful life through stunning visuals, a balance of substance and surface and a blend of expert and reader ideas. Better Homes & Gardens is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family.
SOURCE Dotdash Meredith
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.