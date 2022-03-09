AXA XL appoints Nancy Bewlay as Chief Executive Reinsurance

HAMILTON, Bermuda, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL today announced Nancy Bewlay has been appointed as Chief Executive Reinsurance with immediate effect.
Ms. Bewlay assumes the role from Charles Cooper who, after more than 20 years as a senior executive in the company's Reinsurance business, has decided to step down.
In her new role, Ms. Bewlay will lead AXA XL's Reinsurance business which with a global footprint and a strong balance sheet is among the world's leading reinsurers, offering solutions that include property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance.
Ms. Bewlay has over 30 years of industry experience and has held numerous senior roles at XL Catlin and then AXA XL. Most latterly she held the post of Global Chief Underwriting Officer responsible for AXA XL's underwriting governance, pricing, and P&L globally. She joined XL Catlin now AXA XL in 2017 as the Global Chief Underwriting Officer for Casualty. Prior she served as Head of Underwriting for Casualty at Swiss Re, leading the underwriting and actuarial treaty teams in the US and Canada. Between 2011 and 2013 Ms. Bewlay was President & Chief Executive Officer of C.V. Starr & Company (California).
Commenting Scott Gunter, AXA XL's CEO said: "I am delighted that Nancy will be taking on a new role in my team leading our Reinsurance business. We have an extremely talented team across reinsurance and there is real opportunity to grow profitability in this market. Nancy is an accomplished leader and her extensive experience in portfolio management, underwriting governance and pricing will ensure the continued performance of our reinsurance book."
Mr. Gunter continued: "I would like to take this opportunity to warmly thank Charles for his dedication and pragmatism in leading our reinsurance business, he has played an important part in our AXA XL journey, and we wish him the best for the future."
Follow AXA XL on Twitter and on LinkedIn.
ABOUT AXA XL
AXA XL¹, the property & casualty and specialty risk division of AXA, provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com
ABOUT AXA XL REINSURANCE
AXA XL Reinsurance is among the world's leading reinsurers, offering solutions that include property, casualty and specialty reinsurance. Top insurers choose AXA XL Reinsurance to help them move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com.
1AXA XL is a division of AXA Group providing products and services through three business groups: AXA XL Insurance, AXA XL Reinsurance, and AXA XL Risk Consulting.
SOURCE AXA XL
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.