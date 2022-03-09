Merck Manuals Shares Advice to Overcome Trouble Sleeping

KENILWORTH, N.J., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We spend about a third of lives asleep. Yet for as important as it is to our bodies and our overall health, too many of us don't get enough sleep, which can have a profound impact on our waking lives.

In a new editorial on MerckManuals.com, Richard J. Schwab, MD, University of Pennsylvania, Division of Sleep Medicine, breaks down the stages of sleep and what they mean for a good night's rest. He also shares five strategies to overcome trouble sleeping.

1. Know How Much Sleep You Need

The average adult needs between six and 10 hours of sleep a night. Figuring out where any individual falls on that spectrum is easier said than done. Here's a good rule of thumb: If you're consistently using an alarm to wake up, you're probably not getting enough sleep.

2. Know When to See a Doctor

There are several conditions that can impact the quality of sleep. The most common is sleep apnea. Other conditions can impact a person's ability to fall asleep and the quality of their sleep. Insomnia and excessive daytime sleepiness are common sleep-related problems with a wide range of causes, including sleep apnea, narcolepsy and restless leg syndrome. A doctor can help manage these conditions and help eliminate causes to improve sleep and restfulness.

3. Stick to a Good Bedtime Routine

Changing your approach to sleep – also known as sleep hygiene – can be a tremendous benefit. There are several things you can do (or avoid) to best set yourself up for success at bedtime.

Go to bed and wake up around the same time each day – including weekends.

Read or take a bath before bed to help wind down and relax.

Only drink coffee and other caffeinated beverages in the morning.

Get some exercise throughout the day, but avoid it in the two hours before bedtime.

4. Avoid Alcohol (and Understand the Impact of Marijuana)

Alcohol is one of the biggest obstacles to good sleep. Although it may help you fall asleep more quickly, it actually disrupts sleep cycles. It can also make sleep apnea and snoring worse. As marijuana and edibles become more popular, patients should know that they may experience insomnia if they stop after a period of chronic use.

5. Don't Rely on Wearables too Much

Smart watches and other devices often claim to monitor and provide feedback on sleep cycles and quality of sleep. These devices are getting better all the time, and they can offer a good baseline or serve as a jumping off point for a conversation with a doctor. The data they provide should be taken with a grain of salt.

Read more in Dr. Schwab's editorial, Combatting Sleeplessness: Five Ways to Overcome Trouble Sleeping, on MerckManuals.com.

