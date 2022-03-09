Bridgepointe Announces Deal with Reaction Communications

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bridgepointe Technologies ("Bridgepointe" or the "Company"), a leading IT strategy firm that helps mid-market and enterprise companies achieve optimal IT results without costly consulting agreements, today announced a deal with Reaction Communications.

Founded in 2011, Reaction Communications focuses on simplifying business communications and technology procurement. Led by telecom industry veteran Jeff Tarpley, the firm provides expertise in the areas of Internet, Private Networking, Data Center, Cloud Services and more. Under the terms of the deal, Tarpley will become an Associate Partner at Bridgepointe.

"Jeff's success to date is a testament to the power and possibilities of the Bridgepointe model," said Brian Miller, Bridgepointe Co-Founder. "Our investment in Reaction Communications will support the growth of both firms as we capitalize on the ever-growing need for IT strategy services by mid-market and enterprise clients."

"Bridgepointe has been instrumental in my success and this investment will enable my firm to build on our foundation," explained Jeff Tarpley, Founder, Reaction Communications, "We're seeing new and exciting opportunities with our client base because of digital transformation. With this investment, we have the backing we need to pursue and close more of those deals."

Bridgepointe is backed by Boston-based private equity firm Charlesbank Capital Partners. The Company raised more than $100 million in total as part of the transaction to support continued growth and fund acquisitions.

"We will continue to aggressively make strategic investments that fuel growth," said Scott Evars, Bridgepointe Co-Founder. "Having our top talent share in the overall success of the firm at a partnership level is a mutually beneficial win for our entire ecosystem."

About Bridgepointe

Bridgepointe Technologies is a leading IT strategy firm that provides unbiased solutions to help meet their client's technology needs. For two decades, Bridgepointe's deep and broad supplier relationships have offered true freedom of choice to thousands of mid-market and enterprise clients. Supported by in-house, best-in-class Solution Architects and IT Strategists, the firm has developed a proven process to quickly and cost effectively achieve optimal IT results. For more information about Bridgepointe please visit http://www.bpt3.net.

About Reaction Communications

Reaction Communications has been helping its clients choose the right IT solutions for over 10 years. With over 200 happy customers, Reaction Communications is committed to customer satisfaction and achieving optimal IT results. To learn more about Reaction Communications please visit http://www.reactioncomm.com.

