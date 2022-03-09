Orangetheory® Fitness Welcomes to the Stage its First-Ever Chief Music Officer, DJ Steve Aoki

Partnership with entertainment icon showcases the brand's musical and motivational vision for members throughout 2022

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Orangetheory® Fitness announced the appointment of world-renowned artist, DJ and producer, Steve Aoki, as its first-ever CMO – "Chief Music Officer." The newly created role enables Orangetheory to harness the power of music to excite and motivate its members along their fitness journeys with the guidance of a globally-recognized force in entertainment.

Music is a vital component of the Orangetheory Fitness experience, fueling the energy and motivation that helps members get in the zone to achieve their goals, and live more life. In December 2021, Orangetheory conducted a survey of more than 35,000 members to understand the role music played in their fitness routine. The survey revealed 91% of members felt music is important to their workout while 94% reported music motivates them to push themselves further.

Building on this insight, Orangetheory is collaborating with Aoki as Chief Music Officer, where he will oversee the musical vibe for Orangetheory's global network throughout the year. In this vital role, Aoki will lend his expertise in the musical space to help the brand evolve its member experience. As CMO, Aoki will lead music advisory sessions with the Orangetheory team, provide customized musical beats for exclusive member content, and help the brand establish a Music Advisory Board to extend its commitment to members and music in the future. He will also design a custom track for the upcoming Orangetheory "More Life" advertising campaign, further amplifying the Orangetheory and Aoki relationship.

As a brand partner, Aoki will work closely with the Orangetheory fitness team to overlay heart-pumping, original setlists to serve as the soundtracks for a new eponymous workout series, "All Out with Aoki."

"Health, science and technology are three personal passion points for me and as Chief Music Officer for Orangetheory Fitness, I'm able to put them all in play," said Steve Aoki. "There is a strong parallel between the energy at my shows and how Orangetheory coaches light up their own classes every day – my new setlists are meant to enhance this already amazing workout."

This series will feature 10 original workouts, led by the beats of Aoki's scored tracks, which were created to inspire members to go "All Out" to achieve their optimal heart rate throughout the workout. The music is intended to push, motivate and engage Orangetheory Fitness members the same way Aoki energizes his audiences around the globe.

"We know the critical role music plays in the workout experience, which is why we enlisted Steve Aoki as CMO," said Dave Long, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Orangetheory Fitness. "Steve's dedication to health and wellness coupled with his passion for science and technology makes him a natural fit. His values align perfectly with Orangetheory's science-backed, technology-tracked workout."

The Orangetheory and Aoki alliance began in early 2022 and will continue throughout the calendar year, including monthly drops of the new "All Out with Aoki" workouts. The series will premiere across Orangetheory Fitness studios worldwide on Saturday, March 26.

About Orangetheory

Orangetheory® (orangetheory.com) makes it simple to get More Life from your workout. One of the world's fastest-growing franchise companies, Orangetheory has developed a unique approach to fitness that blends a unique trifecta of science, coaching and technology that work together seamlessly to elevate participants' heart rates to help burn more calories. Backed by the science of excess post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC), Orangetheory workouts incorporate endurance, strength and power to generate the "Orange Effect," whereby participants keep burning calories for up to 24 hours after a 60-minute workout. Orangetheory franchisees have opened over 1,450 studios in all 50 U.S. states and over 25 countries. The company was ranked #60 in Inc. magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies list and was listed as #9 on the 2020 Entrepreneur Fastest-Growing Franchise 500 list. Visit www.otffranchise.com for global franchise opportunities.

