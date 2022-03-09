Industry First 100Gb/s PAM4 Ethernet Test Platform

MILPITAS, Calif., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teledyne LeCroy, the worldwide leader in protocol test and measurement solutions, announced today the support for IEEE 802.3ck based 100GbE four-level pulse amplitude modulation (PAM4) ethernet links in the SierraNet M648 Test Platform with the addition of a new 100GbE Layer-1 adapter. The latest in the line of industry leading test and measurement tools from Teledyne LeCroy, SierraNet M648, is designed for today's high-speed storage and communications fabrics, and supports examination and modification of Ethernet and Fibre Channel links utilizing both PAM4 and legacy Non-Return to Zero (NRZ) technologies. By adding the new SierraNet 100GbE Layer-1 adapter, the SierraNet M648 can now capture and analyze 100GbE single lane auto-negotiation and link training.
The explosive growth of data driven technologies including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) is creating tremendous demand for more network bandwidth and throughput. To satisfy this demand, network manufacturers are developing switches, host bus adapters (HBA's), modules, and infrastructure based on the emerging IEEE 802.3 specification. Interoperability is key to a seamless implementation and Layer-1 auto-negotiation and link training are critical to assuring connectivity. Auto-negotiation and link training over the Ethernet interface allows devices connecting to the network to exchange information about their capabilities and determine the optimal communications speed for the existing conditions.
"Faster signaling rates continue to increase susceptibility to errors in noisy environments. To reduce the error rate, systems negotiate transmission parameters that maximize signal quality at the receiver. PAM4 Systems designers are demanding link-layer analysis capabilities to ensure the negotiation among components is effective. said Nick Kriczky, Vice President of Network Solutions at Teledyne LeCroy. "As the networking industry moves to 800Gb Ethernet, validating effective 100Gb link training and auto negotiation is the first step in the process. With the SierraNet 100GbE Layer-1 adapter, the SierraNet M648 can identify link-interoperability problems between major fabric components such as switches, network interface cards, servers, and Network Attached Storage (NAS)."
Availability
Both the SierraNet M648 test platform and the SierraNet 100GbE Layer-1 adapter are available to order now. For additional information, contact Teledyne LeCroy (1-800-553-2769) or visit Teledyne LeCroy's website at teledynelecroy.com.
About Teledyne LeCroy
Teledyne LeCroy is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that verify performance, validate compliance, and debug complex electronic systems quickly and thoroughly. Since its founding in 1964, the Company has focused on incorporating powerful tools into innovative products that enhance "Time-to-Insight". Faster time to insight enables users to rapidly find and fix defects in complex electronic systems, dramatically improving time-to-market for a wide variety of applications and end markets. Teledyne LeCroy is based in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y. For more information, visit Teledyne LeCroy's website at teledynelecroy.com.
© 2022 by Teledyne LeCroy. All rights reserved. Specifications are subject to change without notice.
Technical contact: Nick Kriczky – VP Storage and Networking Products 408-727-6600
Customer contact: Teledyne LeCroy PSG Customer Care Center 800-909-7211
Website: https://teledynelecroy.com/
SOURCE Teledyne LeCroy
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.