FINTECH.TV LAUNCHING TWO NEW SERIES IN COLLABORATION WITH THE NYSE: ETF RUNDOWN AND THE PODIUM SPAC LEADERS

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FINTECH.TV, the leading media technology platform for Digital and Impact Investment thought leadership content with a global reach through its online and broadcasting partners, today announced a collaboration with the New York Stock Exchange to launch two new interview series: ETF Rundown and The Podium SPAC Leaders.
Recorded from the floor of the iconic NYSE at the NYSE Studio, the shows will air beginning in late March on FINTECH.TV. The new series go beyond traditional financial media broadcasting to share unique insights about some of the most interesting topics and trends in the market. The shows are designed to bring together leaders in both ETFs and SPACs to demystify these investment categories for retail investors.
- ETF Rundown, which launches this month, will educate viewers about the latest developments in the fast-growing ETF marketplace. It will feature ETF issuers and distinguished leaders and focus on the growth of ETFs and the latest trends.
- The Podium SPAC Leaders, which launches on this month, will bring viewers face-to-face with SPAC operators, sharing their areas of focus, value propositions and an inside look at how acquisition decisions are made.
Vince Molinari, Founder, CEO and Host of FINTECH.TV, said, "It is in the core DNA of FINTECH.TV to focus on stories, people and topics that have not yet been amplified because they are in newer or emerging industries. Education leads to actionable knowledge for people to move capital to things they understand, allowing for greater democratization and access to capital formation and wealth creation. There is no better organization for us to work with on these topics than NYSE, the premier venue for capital raising and home to the world's most influential and innovative companies."
Douglas Yones, Head of Exchange Traded Products for the NYSE, said: "We are excited to be working with FINTECH.TV to develop these two new and exciting ETF and SPAC interview shows, which will reach investors worldwide. The opportunity to witness the tremendous innovation taking place inside the walls of the New York Stock Exchange is rare, and this collaboration with FINTECH.TV offers NYSE-listed leaders yet another platform to share their vision with the world."
You can view the first segments here:
- ETF Rundown – Available Now
- The Podium SPAC Leader – Coming Soon
ETF Rundown and The Podium SPAC Leaders series join a robust roster of programming and special series on FINTECH.TV, including The Digital Asset Report, TheIMPACT, Price of Climate, Faces of Race, Dangerous Women: Leading Onward, and Square One.
About FINTECH.TV
FINTECH.TV is a global media platform bringing top thought leadership interviews in finance, blockchain, technology, sustainability, impact investing, SDGs and ESG. With a studio presence at leading international exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, NASDAQ, and the London Stock Exchange, FINTECH.TV is distributed globally on their digital and broadcast platform. U.S. and international channels include ETNow India, TimesNow India, Bloomberg Television, CNBC Africa, and CNBC Arabia.
