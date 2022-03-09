Duke Energy connects Indiana customers to utility assistance resources to help manage energy bills

PLAINFIELD, Ind., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy is reminding Indiana customers of available state and federal assistance programs to help manage their energy bills. If you or someone you know is having trouble paying their utility expenses, assistance programs are available to help.
Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP)
LIHEAP is an income-based program that allows those earning below certain thresholds to qualify for federal energy bill assistance. The qualifying income thresholds are based on factors that include household income and the number of people living in a home. To learn how to qualify and apply for LIHEAP funds, visit: Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
Assistance agency funds
2-1-1 is a free service to help customers find local community agencies that can help meet a wide range of needs, including utility bills, housing, food and other essentials, child and elder care, medical expenses and health counseling. To learn about agencies that serve your area, dial 2-1-1, visit in211.org online or text your ZIP code to 898-211 for information on where to get help.
Share the Light Fund
Duke Energy's Share the Light Fund is an energy assistance program designed to help income-qualified individuals and families pay their monthly electric bills. Duke Energy works in partnership with the Indiana Community Action Association and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority's Energy Assistance Program to distribute the company's assistance funds. Due to high demand, customers should first check with their local community action agency to make sure there are still funds available locally. Click here to find a listing of service providers by county.
Energy-saving solutions
Duke Energy also offers energy efficiency products, services and information to help customers save energy and money. For more information, visit duke-energy.com/Home/Products.
Duke Energy Indiana
Duke Energy Indiana, a subsidiary of Duke Energy DUK, provides about 6,300 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 860,000 customers in a 23,000-square-mile service area, making it Indiana's largest electric supplier.
Media contact: McKenzie Barbknecht
800.559.3853
SOURCE Duke Energy
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.