2600Hz Launches Next-Gen End User Application with Built-In Webphone to Enable Work From Anywhere

HENDERSON, Nev., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2600Hz , a leading provider of unified business communications and the award-winning KAZOO platform, unveiled comm.land—a next-gen end user application with a built-in webphone that is designed to empower end user success and the flexibility to work from anywhere with ease.

comm.land is powered by KAZOO, 2600Hz's hybrid UCaaS and CPaaS platform, and gives users all of their personalized communications and information in one place. A true business solution, comm.land features a revolutionary, one-of-a-kind webphone that provides an exceptional end user experience with features such as quick access to start video chats and screen sharing, the ability to view and retrieve parked calls, view call history, access voicemail, and call controls, such as call parking, call forwarding, and call transfers.

What makes this launch truly special is the platform that powers the webphone. comm.land enables the remote and hybrid workforce by creating an interface using all the latest and greatest distributed technologies to deliver a truly integrated solution. The webphone is embedded into comm.land, but can also be extracted to a browser, which is our model for the new portal—embedding all applications, including third-party tools, into one streamlined UI.

"Our focus has been on creating a truly unified communication experience that empowers efficient communications while being fun and easy to use" said Patrick Sullivan, CO-CEO and CO-Founder of 2600Hz. "We are excited to bring our customers and the remote and hybrid workforce comm.land so they can thrive."

For more information, including available features and how to set up the app, click here .

The webphone is just one of the many applications being released this year, as 2600Hz will continue adding additional features and functionality to empower today's distributed workforce.

About 2600Hz: 2600Hz's cloud communications platform KAZOO modernizes how businesses provide communications services to their customers. With thoughtfully engineered tools built by leaders in the telecom industry, KAZOO offers feature-rich UCaaS, CPaaS, and CCaaS solutions. For developers building their own telephony apps, 2600Hz offers 300+ APIs and provides access to the building blocks of the platform. For more information, visit http://www.2600Hz.com . 2600Hz is a privately owned company with a distributed team worldwide.

