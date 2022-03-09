'Love At First Swipe' win legal dispute against Tinder owners 'The Match Group'

MANCHESTER, England, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Manchester based media agency 1214 Media and their (Dating App) client, Love at First Swipe (LAFS), have won a trade mark battle with the Match Group LLC.
The legal victory comes after a two year struggle with the Goliath Match Group, and owner of Tinder, who objected to the Manchester based dating App's UK trade mark application to register, 'Love At First Swipe'. On 14th January 2022, the United Kingdom Intellectual Property Office ('UKIPO') rejected Match's opposition, crucially allowing LAFS's Application to proceed for dating apps and dating services. The opposition by Match was based on their registration for and claimed use of the word "SWIPE", the UKIPO however held, contrary to Match's submissions, that the word swipe wouldn't be seen as a brand of Match, but more as a descriptive function for dating apps and services e.g. to swipe. The UKIPO held that LAFS's app and dating service LOVE AT FIRST SWIPE would not be confused or linked to Match as a result.
The LAFS App is the first of its kind on the market, with a screenshot blocking mechanism, auto deleting messages and a double dating feature which gives it a fresh edge amongst competitors.
Love at First Swipe's CEO and founder, AD, says, "Today is a great day for the little man. Any start-up venture that gets served with a notice from The Match Group feels very vulnerable and intimidated but we thought what we're doing is genuine, we're trying to create an App which is secure for women – we battled it through and didn't back down. I want to thank the UKIPO for the decision they've made. Here's to a prosperous 2022 for Love At First Swipe."
1214 Media and Love at First Swipe have worked on an array of events, influencer targeted campaigns and promotional activity since 2019 to push the new App into an ever-competitive space. This decision will allow both teams to focus on growing the App and pushing to make it the number one dating app in the UK.
1214 Media and Love at First Swipe acknowledge the expertise and care that their trade mark attorneys HGF have put into this case. HGF's Lee Curtis who represented LAFS at the UKIPO Hearing has been instrumental in this victory for the brand.
Link to full decision: https://www.ipo.gov.uk/t-challenge-decision-results/o02822.pdf
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1763303/Love_At_First_Swipe_Logo.jpg
SOURCE 1214 Media UK
