Major Financial Gift to SCORE Foundation to Support Women-owned Small Businesses

HERNDON, Va., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The SCORE Foundation, the philanthropic arm of SCORE, the nation's largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors, today announced a major financial gift from the Lester, Muriel and Edie Fraser Women Entrepreneur Fund in celebration of Women's History Month. The gift will support the creation and execution of women's business roundtable events and pitch competitions around the country for several years.
Selected SCORE chapters will utilize these funds to help underwrite the costs associated with planning, promoting and conducting these women's business events in their local communities. The gift also includes prize money for the pitch competition winners. Such events raise local visibility for women-owned businesses, offer opportunities for female founders to network and engage with counterparts and mentors and further serve to drive entrepreneurship. When women-owned businesses succeed in their neighborhoods, towns and cities, job creation and economic benefits follow.
"This substantial gift from Joe Oppenheimer and Edie Fraser, a successful business leader and founder of Women's Business Collaborative, will help many women-owned businesses advance to that next step in their entrepreneurial journey," said Liz Sara, President of the SCORE Foundation. "We thank Edie and Joe for their amazing generosity and are sincerely grateful for their enthusiastic commitment to SCORE and its mission."
"We are so proud to support SCORE with this multi-year gift to propel the growth of more woman-owned businesses in our country," said Ms. Fraser. "It honors my dad, Les, who was president of the SCORE chapter in Atlanta and a decades-long volunteer and mentor, as well as my mom, Muriel, who was a strong woman entrepreneur in her own right."
Ms. Fraser is a past board member of the SCORE Association.
For more information on how your personal donation or institutional sponsorship can support other SCORE initiatives for women business owners during Women's History Month, contact us at info@scoreFOUNDATION.org Watch the recent podcast interview on "Purse Power" by our president Ms. Sara, who discussed women's entrepreneurship, by clicking here.
About the SCORE Foundation:
The SCORE Foundation is the philanthropic arm of SCORE, America's premier source of free and confidential mentoring to small business owners and entrepreneurs. The Foundation funds SCORE education programs, resources and services that foster vibrant small business communities nationwide. To make a donation, visit our website at http://www.scoreFoundation.org or send us an email at info@ScoreFOUNDATION.org
Media Contact
Carolina Vieira, SCORE Foundation, 1-202-301-0820, Carolina.Vieira@ScoreFoundation.org
SOURCE SCORE Foundation
