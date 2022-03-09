Cold Chain Logistics Market for Pharmaceuticals Industry - 42% of Growth Rate in APAC| Increase in Global Demand for Pharmaceuticals to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 42% of the market's growth will originate from the APAC for cold chain logistics market for the pharmaceuticals industry . China is the key market for cold chain logistics market for the pharmaceuticals industry in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The development of the healthcare market in Asia will facilitate the cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry growth in APAC over the forecast period. The cold chain logistics market for the pharmaceuticals industry is set to grow by USD 9.37 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 9.03% according to Technavio.

Cold Chain Logistics Market for Pharmaceuticals Industry 2021-2025: Scope

Our cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry report covers the following areas:

Cold Chain Logistics Market for Pharmaceuticals Industry 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges

The key factor driving growth in the cold chain logistics market for the pharmaceuticals industry is the increase in global demand for pharmaceuticals. The global life expectancy recorded a substantial increment during the past couple of years. With the increase in average life expectancy, the global pharmaceutical sale is expected to rise during the forecast period. The growth in pharmaceutical sales has globally increased the volume of pharmaceuticals trade. The US pharmaceutical export segment witnessed significant growth in the past couple of years. To cater to the rising demand of the pharmaceutical trade, end-user industries are availing cold chain logistics.

However, the functional barriers in cold chain logistics which increase operational costs are a major challenge for the cold chain logistics market for the pharmaceuticals industry. The procurement of land for warehouses, part of the cold chain logistics, is a strategic decision for LSPs. The cold chain is a critical service, and establishing cold storage in proximity to the production facility is vital. Real estate costs in countries such as China, India, and the US are on the higher side, owing to the increase in interbank exchange rates. The rise in industrial rents is affecting the profitability of cold chain logistics players. An increase in land cost will further incur additional capital on cold chain service providers. This will put pressure on the profit margins of vendors. Furthermore, the warehouse rents are also expected to rise owing to the growing supply-demand gap of industrial spaces.

Cold Chain Logistics Market for Pharmaceuticals Industry 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corp., JWD InfoLogistics Public Co. Ltd., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Orient Overseas International Ltd., SCG Logistics Management Co. Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., and VersaCold Logistics Services are some of the major market participants.

Cold Chain Logistics Market for Pharmaceuticals Industry 2021-2025: Segmentation

Service

Warehousing And VAS



Transportation

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Cold Chain Logistics Market for Pharmaceuticals Industry 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cold chain logistics market for the pharmaceuticals industry

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry vendors

Cold Chain Logistics Market For Pharmaceuticals Industry Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.03% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 9.37 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.80 Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corp., JWD InfoLogistics Public Co. Ltd., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Orient Overseas International Ltd., SCG Logistics Management Co. Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., and VersaCold Logistics Services Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

