Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market to record USD 5.78 Bn growth | North America to occupy 49% market share | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global perimeter intrusion detection systems market is expected to witness an incremental growth of USD 5.98 billion between 2021 and 2026. Technavio expects the growth to accelerate at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period and the market will observe a YOY growth of 8.74% in 2022. The market growth will be significant in North America. The proliferation of retail stores and associated facilities will be crucial in driving the regional market growth.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current market scenario, market size, and present and future growth opportunities in the global perimeter intrusion detection systems market.

The need to mitigate criminal activities and prevent terrorist attacks, the rising need for surveillance and security in the commercial segment, and the need for maintaining security across smart cities will propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, high implementation costs and infrastructural requirements will hamper market growth.

Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market: Segmentation by Component

By component, the market is segmented by solutions and services. The solutions segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2021. This can be attributed to the high demand for perimeter intrusion detection system solutions in several end-user industries to detect and monitor uncertain activities. Also, the rising adoption of surveillance systems will be contributing to the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 49% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The region has a strong presence of many prominent vendors including Honeywell International Inc, FLIR Systems, Johnson Controls, and Perimeter Security Systems. Besides, many vendors in the region are adopting inorganic growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions and strategic alliances, which is positively influencing the regional market growth. In addition, the continuously increasing demand for security solutions such as surveillance systems is fostering the growth of the perimeter intrusion detection systems market in North America.

The full report offers complete insights into the growth contribution of each segment and region in the market.

Companies Covered:

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many large, medium-sized, and small-scale manufacturers offering differentiated products. The vendors are competing in terms of price, quality, brand reputation, brand identity, and distribution. These factors are expected to intensify the competition in the market in the coming years. Here are some of the dominant players identified in the report.

Advanced Perimeter Systems Ltd.

Axis Communications AB

Bandweaver

Cias Elettronica Srl

Detection Technologies Ltd.

DeTekion Security Systems Inc.

Future Fibre Technologies Ltd.

GREENIP Services Pvt Ltd.

H S Jackson and Son Ltd.

Harper Chalice Group Ltd.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2021, 2022, until 2026

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.2% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.78 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.74 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 49% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advanced Perimeter Systems Ltd., Axis Communications AB, Bandweaver, Cias Elettronica Srl, Detection Technologies Ltd., DeTekion Security Systems Inc., Future Fibre Technologies Ltd., GREENIP Services Pvt Ltd., H S Jackson and Son Ltd., Harper Chalice Group Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Impulse Engineering Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc, OPTEX GROUP CO. LTD., PureTech Systems Inc., RBtec Perimeter Security Systems, Remsdaq Ltd., Senstar Corp., SORHEA, Teledyne Technologies Inc., and Zaun Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Component



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Component

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Component - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Component - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Component

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Component



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Component

5.3 Solutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Solutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Solutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Solutions - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Solutions - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Component ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Advanced Perimeter Systems Ltd.

Exhibit 89: Advanced Perimeter Systems Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Advanced Perimeter Systems Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Advanced Perimeter Systems Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Axis Communications AB

Exhibit 92: Axis Communications AB - Overview



Exhibit 93: Axis Communications AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Axis Communications AB - Key news



Exhibit 95: Axis Communications AB - Key offerings

10.5 Detection Technologies Ltd.

Exhibit 96: Detection Technologies Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Detection Technologies Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Detection Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Harper Chalice Group Ltd.

Exhibit 99: Harper Chalice Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Harper Chalice Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Harper Chalice Group Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 102: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 105: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Johnson Controls International Plc

Exhibit 107: Johnson Controls International Plc - Overview



Exhibit 108: Johnson Controls International Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key news



Exhibit 110: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Johnson Controls International Plc - Segment focus

10.9 PureTech Systems Inc.

Exhibit 112: PureTech Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: PureTech Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: PureTech Systems Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 RBtec Perimeter Security Systems

Exhibit 115: RBtec Perimeter Security Systems - Overview



Exhibit 116: RBtec Perimeter Security Systems - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: RBtec Perimeter Security Systems - Key offerings

10.11 Senstar Corp.

Exhibit 118: Senstar Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Senstar Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Senstar Corp. - Key offerings

10.12 Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 121: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 125: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 126: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 127: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 128: Research methodology



Exhibit 129: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 130: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 131: List of abbreviations

