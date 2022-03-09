Shabodi Joins the 5G Open Innovation Lab and Launches Unlocking 5G Podcast

TORONTO , March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shabodi, the next-gen 5G application enabler, today announced that they have been selected to participate in the 5G Open Innovation Lab's exclusive program to accelerate the development and deployment of 5G solutions. The 5G Open Innovation Lab is the nexus of a new-model ecosystem of startups, enterprises, industry partners, and investors that come together and collaborate to develop new technologies and solutions leveraging the power of edge computing and 5G.
Shabodi will work directly with leading technology and industry partners including Intel, Microsoft, T-Mobile, Dell Technologies, Amdocs, VMware, Avanade, F5, Spirent, Ericsson, CNH Industries, Nokia, Palo Alto Networks and others supporting and actively participating in the Lab. The partners provide business and technical mentorship and will collaborate with Shabodi on potential proof of concept, go to market, and other engagements and opportunities.
"At the 5G Open Innovation Lab, we're focused on catalyzing the vast potential of software and applications enabled by edge compute and 5G," said Jim Brisimitzis, Founder/Managing Partner, 5G Open Innovation Lab. "We're excited to work with the Shabodi team and their leading-edge solutions empowering enterprises, system integrators and telcos to build custom apps on 5G networks. The potential is vast."
This news comes alongside the launch of Shabodi's new Unlocking 5G podcast. Featuring interviews with experts across the enterprise spectrum, the podcast will explore how 5G can assist businesses in ways that previous generations of wireless technology could not.
The Unlocking 5G podcast has launched the first three episodes on the heels of the world's largest and most influential connectivity event, Mobile World Congress 2022. The first three episodes feature Angel Saad Gomez, Venture Partner at Oak Investment Partners; Xavier Riley, SVP of Digital Strategy and Innovation at Standard Industries; and Rohit Puri, Partner and Telecoms, Media, Technology Leader at EY Canada.
"When it comes to enterprise 5G, the majority of conversations focus on speed, latency, and bandwidth, but there is so much more to discuss," said Vikram Chopra, co-founder and CEO of Shabodi. "Our acceptance into the 5G Open Innovation Lab along with the launch of our Unlocking 5G podcast will help us accelerate our focus on highlighting cutting-edge solutions being implemented by enterprises deploying private 5G."
The Unlocking 5G podcast episodes will be available on iTunes, Spotify, and across a series of other podcast platforms, adding to the important global conversation around the impact 5G will have when unlocked to its fullest potential.
About Shabodi
Shabodi's foundational platform enables enterprises, system integrators, and telcos to build next-gen applications in a multi-vendor environment to tap into the exponentially more powerful 5G network. Using a revolutionary Application Enablement Platform (AEP), Shabodi delivers the maximum value out of enterprise 5G deployments. Shabodi's team includes former industry executives from Cisco, Juniper Networks, and Nortel. For more information, visit www.shabodi.com or follow Shabodi on LinkedIn.
Media Contact:
Ryan Foland
949-943-4200
331523@email4pr.com
SOURCE Shabodi
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.