Her Calculated Vision: Award-Winning Screenwriter Ann Peacock Signs with OneDoor Studios to Pen Script for Upcoming "Calculated" Film

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ann Peacock, the award-winning screenwriter especially known, among her 11 screenwriting credits, for her films "The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe," and "A Lesson Before Dying," has signed with OneDoor Studios, (https://www.onedoorstudios.com), to write the screenplay for the major motion picture adaptation of "Calculated," the first book in the young adult novel series by debut author Nova McBee.
The Santa Barbara-based company recently raised "Calculated's" complete $2 million development costs, with its production budget of $45 million to be provided through bank financing.
Globally respected for her film adaptations, Peacock won a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Miniseries or a Movie with her script for "A Lesson Before Dying" in 1999. Peacock also received industry attention for her screenplay adaptation of "The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe." Peacock is represented by CAA, Artists First, and attorney Don Steele.
"Calculated," the first book in a best-selling young adult action-adventure thriller series published by Wolfpack, was recently shortlisted as a finalist for the International Thriller Writers (ITW) Award for Best Young Adult Novel 2022.
OneDoor Studios' CEO Jay Brents says it was Peacock's writing on the first film of the Narnia series, and her deep connection with "Calculated's" story and characters that convinced their team that she was the ideal writer for the project.
"I have immense respect for the craft exhibited by Ann Peacock in bringing C.S. Lewis' first novel in the Narnia series to the silver screen. Adapting a novel for film takes not only talent, but a special kind of intuition, and I believe Ann is among the best in the industry to deliver this for 'Calculated.' We could not be more pleased," Brents said.
Peacock said it was the unique character of the book's protagonist, Josephine Rivers, and the Shanghai setting that drew her to the project.
"I love the novel's concept - a young girl ripped from her family and trafficked for her superpowers who must use her ingenuity to escape and get home," Peacock said. "I love the overall message - use your gift for good. I love that our girl is up against a delicious arch-villain, the head of a global trafficking empire - who is also a woman. I love that it is set in the most exotic - architecturally and culturally - of locations, Shanghai. And I love that all of this is packaged into an exciting, action-packed thriller. Oh, and let's not forget the beautiful love story…"
Peacock also received praise from McBee.
"I was excited to meet Ann Peacock because I really admire her work on 'The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,' but her understanding of 'Calculated' and the character of Jo Rivers blew me out of the water. She has embraced this story on all levels, and I can't wait to see how she adapts it for the big screen," McBee said.
OneDoor Studios' estimated timeline for completion of the film's shooting script is September 2023. Production on the film is set to begin January 2024, with "Calculated's" premiere release forecast for April 2025.
ABOUT ONE DOOR STUDIOS
At OneDoor Studios, we believe powerful stories that are well-told enrich lives and cultures. Please check out, https://www.onedoorstudios.com/, for more information.
Media Contact:
George Pappas
Conservaco/The Ignite Agency
562 857-5680
331579@email4pr.com
https://ignitecfp.com
SOURCE OneDoor Studios
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.