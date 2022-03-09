Her Calculated Vision: Award-Winning Screenwriter Ann Peacock Signs with OneDoor Studios to Pen Script for Upcoming "Calculated" Film

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ann Peacock, the award-winning screenwriter especially known, among her 11 screenwriting credits, for her films "The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe," and "A Lesson Before Dying," has signed with OneDoor Studios, (https://www.onedoorstudios.com), to write the screenplay for the major motion picture adaptation of "Calculated," the first book in the young adult novel series by debut author Nova McBee.

The Santa Barbara-based company recently raised "Calculated's" complete $2 million development costs, with its production budget of $45 million to be provided through bank financing.

Globally respected for her film adaptations, Peacock won a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Miniseries or a Movie with her script for "A Lesson Before Dying" in 1999. Peacock also received industry attention for her screenplay adaptation of "The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe." Peacock is represented by CAA, Artists First, and attorney Don Steele.

"Calculated," the first book in a best-selling young adult action-adventure thriller series published by Wolfpack, was recently shortlisted as a finalist for the International Thriller Writers (ITW) Award for Best Young Adult Novel 2022.

OneDoor Studios' CEO Jay Brents says it was Peacock's writing on the first film of the Narnia series, and her deep connection with "Calculated's" story and characters that convinced their team that she was the ideal writer for the project.

"I have immense respect for the craft exhibited by Ann Peacock in bringing C.S. Lewis' first novel in the Narnia series to the silver screen. Adapting a novel for film takes not only talent, but a special kind of intuition, and I believe Ann is among the best in the industry to deliver this for 'Calculated.' We could not be more pleased," Brents said.

Peacock said it was the unique character of the book's protagonist, Josephine Rivers, and the Shanghai setting that drew her to the project.

"I love the novel's concept - a young girl ripped from her family and trafficked for her superpowers who must use her ingenuity to escape and get home," Peacock said. "I love the overall message - use your gift for good. I love that our girl is up against a delicious arch-villain, the head of a global trafficking empire - who is also a woman. I love that it is set in the most exotic - architecturally and culturally - of locations, Shanghai. And I love that all of this is packaged into an exciting, action-packed thriller. Oh, and let's not forget the beautiful love story…"

Peacock also received praise from McBee.

"I was excited to meet Ann Peacock because I really admire her work on 'The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,' but her understanding of 'Calculated' and the character of Jo Rivers blew me out of the water. She has embraced this story on all levels, and I can't wait to see how she adapts it for the big screen," McBee said.

OneDoor Studios' estimated timeline for completion of the film's shooting script is September 2023. Production on the film is set to begin January 2024, with "Calculated's" premiere release forecast for April 2025.

