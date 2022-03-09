Runway of Dreams: A Fashion Revolution Runway Show Celebrated Adaptive Fashion in Los Angeles to a Sold-Out Crowd

LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Runway of Dreams, a nonprofit organization working towards a future of inclusion, acceptance, and opportunity in the fashion industry for people with disabilities, hosted A Fashion Revolution last night with a record-breaking attendance event that spotlighted the latest in adaptive fashion. Hosted by award-winning actor Jamie Chung, the event took place at The Majestic Downtown, Los Angeles.
Founder and CEO of Runway of Dreams, Mindy Scheier, spoke about the momentous night and the growing movement in adaptive fashion. She said, "We are thrilled to have a record-breaking crowd and our largest event yet. This shows the power of adaptive fashion, and inclusion. We are changing the fashion industry."
More than 70 models with varying disabilities and differences, ethnicities, ages, and backgrounds rocked the runway.
The Runway of Dreams: A Fashion Revolution focused on fashion and function, spotlighting both mainstream and up-and-coming brands' adaptive fashion designs from Presenting Sponsor: Kohl's, Target, Zappos.com, JCPenney, Tommy Hilfiger Adaptive, Stride Rite, No Limbits, Wyatt Wear, Minor Details, and befree. LVMH was a platinum sponsor.
A highlight of the evening was Ukrainian model, Oksana Kononets, who took the harrowing and dangerous journey with her mother from their home in Lviv, Ukraine through Poland, and then to Los Angeles. She arrived just two days prior to the Runway of Dreams event. "It was important to me to be here, because people with disabilities want to love what we wear just like everyone else," she said.
The red carpet buzzed with stars, influencers, fashion executives, and designers in celebration of the industry's commitment to adaptive fashion and footwear. Gamut Management's models were featured throughout the show. Notable red-carpet attendees included: Charlie Rocket and the Dream Team (influencer), Jennifer Stehlin (Actor), Ben Giroux (Actor), Alina Starr Morse (entrepreneur), Conner Lundius (The Rollettes), Abimbola Bim Fernandez (Nigerian Princess), Pridehouse LA (TikTok Stars), Kelsie Davies (Actress/Creator), Brooklyn Webb (influencer)
Images are available here
SOURCE Runway of Dreams Foundation
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
