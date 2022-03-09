Authority Magazine Features Eddie Lorin in Affordable Housing Series

LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eddie Lorin, Founder and CEO of Alliant Strategic Development is featured in Authority Magazine's series called "How We Are Helping To Make Housing More Affordable."
Authority Magazine, a publication devoted primarily on sharing inspiring features and interviews of powerful people in their industries, captures the buoyancy, passion, resilience, perseverance, dedication and relentless drive of Alliant Strategic Development Founder and CEO, Eddie Lorin. Lorin's decades of experience in the housing industry shines, as well as his authentic and personal journey to becoming an affordable housing leader.
"If I could come up with a tax exempt bond structure where everyone could invest in affordable housing, that would make my mission on this earth complete." Shares Lorin, "There are many units not being built because the cost of capital is high, and there is a disconnect where people aren't getting the returns they think are commensurate with the minimal risk of affordable housing investment. I would like to change that perception and develop an investment vehicle to build millions of units and homes nationwide. That would truly repair the world."
The insightful Q&A between interviewer Jason Hartman and Lorin also delves into chapters of Lorin's childhood and upbringing. In the interview, Lorin shares experiences from his personal life and professional leadership journey. He also explores the inspiration behind his passion for housing, how people all over the world can make an impact in this issue, and his top five things to know about starting your own company.
Lorin continues: "We continuously look for alternative ways to fund projects and continue developing housing. We're partnering with school districts to get land from them and structuring the ground leases to government agencies to get that cost of capital down. We're setting housing policy to the school districts that will give us school land that now we can build housing on. We're really involved in policy development and sharing our expertise with the community; that gives us the ability to help address this issue."
When asked his opinion on how other developers can work to further address this issue, Lorin stated that inclusionary zoning should be considered as a top priority.
The full interview can be seen here: https://alliantstrategicdev.com/eddie-lorin-of-alliant-strategic-development-how-we-are-helping-to-make-housing-more-affordable/
