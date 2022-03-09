Government of Canada invests in new research centre to develop biobased products in Trois-Rivières

Innofibre receives $2.25 million in financial support from CED. This contribution is part of nearly $40M in Government of Canada assistance for innovative projects in Quebec for a green, resilient economy.

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC, March 9, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting innovation and the development of greener technologies and products fosters economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why the Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, took the opportunity during her visit to the Innofibre research centre today to announce this funding.

In a strong position to become an unrivalled player in the transition to a green, sustainable economy, the Centre d'innovation des produits cellulosiques (Innofibre) must strengthen its capacity for innovation and technology transfer to help the businesses and institutions it serves improve their capacity to innovate, including by developing clean technologies associated with biobased products.

To support Innofibre in its mentoring mission, CED is granting the centre a $2.25M non‑repayable contribution. The Government of Canada assistance will enable it to build research infrastructure that complements what already exists and that will focus on biomass conditioning and recovery, thermoformed products, and recyclable and compostable packaging.

More specifically, the contribution will enable Innofibre to cover various fees related to setting up mechanical and electrical systems, installing fibre optics, acquiring a megadome for the biomass conditioning equipment, and purchasing built-in furniture.

Innofibre is one of the Cégep de Trois-Rivières' three college centres for technology transfer (CCTTs). The mission of this world-class research centre is to contribute to the technological positioning and sustainable development of the Quebec pulp and paper and biorefining industry. By building this new pavilion, the CCTT will be able to accelerate its clientele's technological development, offer infrastructure that meets growing needs, and create quality jobs in the Mauricie region.

Quotes

"Our government is making concrete commitments to demonstrate that a strong economy and a healthy environment go hand in hand. Among other actions, we are making strategic investments in clean technologies to create quality jobs and stimulate the economy of today and tomorrow. The support granted to Innofibre is a compelling example of a project that will enable Canada to reduce its environmental impact and foster a green, resilient economy."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"Thanks to this funding, Innofibre will be an active participant in the green economic recovery by developing sustainable solutions to environmental issues and helping achieve government objectives. The biobased product hub will meet the needs of the private sector by accelerating technological development and helping to train a qualified labour force, in addition to generating socio‑economic spinoffs in several Canadian regions."

Jean-Philippe Jacques, General Manager, Innofibre

Quick facts

The funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

Today's announcement is part of a series of CED announcements that began in early February confirming a total of nearly $40 million in investments in over 20 innovative projects by Quebec businesses and organizations that will contribute to the economy of tomorrow. These are strategic investments in projects that will make it possible to reduce Canada's environmental impact and foster a green, resilient economy.

in investments in over 20 innovative projects by businesses and organizations that will contribute to the economy of tomorrow. These are strategic investments in projects that will make it possible to reduce environmental impact and foster a green, resilient economy. CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions