Gong Receives Top Ten Ranking on Forbes List of America's Best Startup Employers

PALO ALTO, Calif. , March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong, the Reality Platform™ leveraging artificial intelligence to transform go-to-market teams, today announced that it is ranked ninth on the Forbes list of America's Best Startup Employers for 2022. This is the latest employee-driven award to recognize Gong as a great place to work in recent years, following Fortune, Glassdoor, among others.
The America's Best Startup Employers award was developed by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. U.S.-based startups were evaluated on three criteria: Employee satisfaction, employer reputation, and company growth. Gong ranked among the top two percent of 500 companies on the Forbes list and among the top .5 percent of the 2,500 startups selected for in-depth analysis by Forbes.
"The Forbes award reinforces that Gong continues to expand its reputation as a great employer with an inclusive culture as it drives amazing growth – not an easy task," said Gong Chief People Officer Sandi Kochhar. "Startups can be exciting, motivating, and incredibly fulfilling. Gong proves that they can also be a blast to work for."
Gong is hiring across all departments. Apply to be a Gongster at www.gong.io/careers.
About Gong
Gong unlocks reality to help people and companies reach their full potential. The Gong Reality Platform™ autonomously empowers customer-facing teams to take advantage of their most valuable assets – customer interactions, which the Gong platform captures and analyzes. Gong then delivers insights at scale, enabling revenue and go-to-market teams to determine the best actions for repeatable winning outcomes. More than 3,000 innovative companies like Morningstar Inc., Paychex, LinkedIn, Shopify, Slack, SproutSocial, Twilio, and Zillow trust Gong to power their business reality. For more information, please visit www.gong.io.
SOURCE Gong
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.