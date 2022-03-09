Industrial Data Analytics Pioneer Jon Peterson Joins APERIO as Chief Product Officer

BOSTON, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jon Peterson, a leading authority on industrial data analytics, has joined APERIO as Chief Product Officer. A 30-year veteran of the industrial data space, Peterson has held senior engineering, product, and marketing roles at data management platform leader OSIsoft, which was acquired for $5 billion in 2021. As co-founder of SEEQ, he applied big data analytics and machine learning to derive business insights from industrial data at scale.
Through his work creating the industry's most sophisticated industrial data management and analytics products, Peterson saw first-hand how many organizations are challenged to make data-driven business decisions due to the poor quality of their underlying data. This led him to APERIO, the category leader in industrial data integrity. Some of the world's largest energy, manufacturing, and critical infrastructure organizations use APERIO DataWise™ platform to monitor millions of sensor data streams in real-time to ensure that their data is trustworthy. As CPO, Jon will draw from his extensive industry knowledge and customer relationships to help propel the company into its next phase of growth.
"Few, if any, people in the world know more about extracting business insights from industrial data than Jon. We're thrilled to welcome him to our leadership team," said Jonas Hellgren, CEO, APERIO. "From source systems of record like OSIsoft, to innovative analytics platforms like SEEQ, Jon has been finding ways to unlock value from industrial data for decades. His expertise coupled with APERIO's AI-powered data integrity capabilities will be a powerful combination."
Over his 20+ years within the engineering organization at OSIsoft, he was instrumental in growing the company into the de facto standard for industrial data management. He then co-founded SEEQ in 2013, helping lead the adoption of big data analytics techniques to transform industrial process data into valuable and actionable intelligence.
"Lack of data integrity impedes companies from harnessing the tremendous business value that exists in industrial data, so it's no surprise that APERIO's AI-based approach is gaining momentum and attracting the attention of the biggest players in the space," Peterson noted. "I'm excited to join the APERIO leadership team in building on this success and transforming industrial operations.
SOURCE APERIO
