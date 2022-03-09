FUJIFILM Sonosite Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Butterfly Network

BOTHELL, Wash., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc. – the world leader in point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) solutions today announced it has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Butterfly Network BFLY in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware.
FUJIFILM has asserted seven patents (U.S. Patent Nos. 7,169,108; 7,867,168; 8,128,050; 8,861,822; 9,538,985; 6,901,157; and 8,360,981) pertaining to fundamental technologies for acquiring ultrasound images at the point of care with portable handheld systems. The patents cover various aspects of point of care ultrasound solutions, including the use of a probe coupled to a mobile device, elements of the graphical interface, as well as aspects related to the processing and display of ultrasound images.
FUJIFILM Sonosite is seeking remedies including damages related to Butterfly Network's infringement through its unauthorized use, manufacture, marketing, promotion and sale of Butterfly Network's IQ/IQ+ POCUS products.
"FUJIFILM Sonosite is committed to protecting its significant investments in resources and R&D, and in bringing novel technologies to clinicians for the ultimate benefit of improved patient care," said Rich Fabian, president and COO, FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc. "We will enforce and protect our intellectual property rights in the United States and around the world when we believe others infringe on it unfairly."
About Fujifilm
FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc. is the innovator and world leader in bedside and point-of-care ultrasound, and an industry leader in ultra-high frequency micro-ultrasound technology. Headquartered near Seattle, the company is represented by a global distribution network in over 100 countries. Sonosite's portable, compact systems are expanding the use of ultrasound across the clinical spectrum by cost-effectively bringing high-performance ultrasound to the point of patient care. For more information, please visit www.sonosite.com.
FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, highly functional materials, document solutions and imaging products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company had global revenues of $21 billion, at an exchange rate of 106 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.
