High Performance Alloys Market Size To Reach USD 15.64 Billion In 2030 | Rising Demand For High-Performance Alloys From Various End-Use Industries Is The Key Factor Driving Market Revenue Growth, Says Reports and Data

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global high-performance alloys market size is expected to reach USD 15.64 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. A significant increase in the use of high-performance alloys in the defense sector to improve operational efficiency is the key factor expected to drive the market revenue growth during the forecast period. Moreover, there is an increase in the demand for next-generation aircraft and building fuel nozzles of jet engines in the aerospace industry. These alloys are also used in industrial gas turbines because they improve overall performance. Moreover, the growing use of high-performance alloys in the oil & gas industry for onshore and offshore exploration, drilling, and production activities is driving the market growth. Aside from that, there is a significant increase in demand for fuel-efficient vehicles as a result of rising environmental concerns and stringent regulations implemented by governing agencies in various countries. High-performance alloys are being used by top vehicle manufacturers to reduce overall vehicle weight. Other important drivers expected to drive the market growth include advancements in aluminum and magnesium mining, as well as increased extraction of metals utilized for alloying.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Aluminum segment is expected to register a considerable revenue growth rate in the high-performance alloys market during the forecast period. Aluminum is lightweight, has advanced forming and alloying technology, and is relatively inexpensive. Automotive industry combined with increasing substitution of steel with aluminum-based high-performance alloys in the automotive industry to obtain the benefit of significant weight reduction.

Superalloys are a group of nickel, iron-nickel, and cobalt alloys used in jet engines. These metals have outstanding heat resistant properties, retaining stiffness, strength, toughness, and dimensional stability at higher temperatures than other aerospace structural materials. Superalloys also have excellent corrosion and oxidation resistance when used at high temperatures in jet engines. The nickel-based material, which has a high concentration of chromium, iron, titanium, cobalt, and other alloying elements, is the most important type of superalloy.

Market in North America is expected to expand at a rapid revenue CAGR in the global high-performance alloys market over the forecast period. Market revenue growth in this region is expected to be driven by rising demand in the automotive industry with the increasing production of passenger cars, increasing R&D investments, and favorable government regulations.

In December 2021 , Desktop Metal and the Korea Institute of Industrial Technology (KITECH) announced a collaboration to accelerate additive manufacturing (AM) industrialization and acceptance in South Korea , beginning with installation of the Desktop Metal Shop System and Production System P-1 platforms. The Production System combines Desktop Metal's designed binders with an open material platform, enabling users to build high-performance components utilizing the same low-cost metal powders used in metal injection molding. An inert processing environment allows compatibility with a wide range of materials, including high-performance alloys and reactive metal powders like aluminum and titanium.

Companies profiled in the market report are Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Carpenter Technology Corporation, Haynes International, Inc., Hitachi Metals, Ltd., Outokumpu Oyj, Precision Castparts Corp., The Timken Company, VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation, Nippon Yakin Kogyo Co., Ltd., and Materion Corp.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global high-performance alloys market based on material type, product type, alloy type, application, and region:

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Aluminum



Titanium



Magnesium



Nickel



Steel



Others

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Non-Ferrous



Platinum Group Metals



Refractory



Superalloys

Alloy Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Wrought Alloy



Cast Alloy

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Aerospace



Automotive



Industrial



Oil & Gas



Electrical & Electronics



Industrial Gas Turbine



Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





UK





France





Italy





Spain





Sweden





BENELUX





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil





Rest of LATAM



MEA



Saudi Arabia





UAE





South Africa





Israel





Rest of MEA

SOURCE Reports And Data