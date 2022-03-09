January Therapeutics Appoints Biotechnology Veteran Thomas Broudy CEO

SAN DIEGO, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- January Therapeutics, a leading biotechnology company developing targeted medicines for cancer, announced today the appointment of Thomas B. Broudy, PhD, as Chief Executive Officer. Broudy will lead the company's strategic direction and hold responsibility for advancing the company's therapeutic programs to their upcoming milestones—including internal development and external partnerships.

"The Board is excited to have someone with Dr. Broudy's experience lead January Therapeutics through its next growth phase," said Sam Ellis, Chairman of January Therapeutics. "He is a world-class business and science leader with a 20-year history growing biotechnology companies in precision medicine, drug discovery and development. His experience and passion starting companies, building teams, and creating value makes him the exact kind of leader January needs to achieve our goals of delivering more effective therapies to patients in need."

"I am thrilled to join January, a company with an exciting oncology therapeutic pipeline, enabling technology and passionate team," said Thomas Broudy, PhD, CEO. "Drug delivery is a major challenge for many oncology therapeutics, forcing developers to often compromise drug activity to achieve acceptable deliverability. The enabling technology we have at January breaks this tradeoff, allowing us build extremely active molecules that are optimally delivered through our albumin-based nanoparticle technology. This combination of chemistry, biology and engineering gives us a unique opportunity to build world-class drugs for some of the most challenging targets in oncology."

Prior to joining January Therapeutics, Broudy most recently served as Executive Vice President, Corporate Development & Marketing at BioDuro-Sundia, where he led go to market strategy for the 2,500 person global CRO/CDMO. His team's efforts created a robust deal pipeline, including multiple major partnerships with pharma and biotech. Broudy previously served as General Manager of Crown Bioscience San Diego, where he led the US preclinical oncology operation up to the company's IPO. Prior to that, he cofounded and served as CSO of Molecular Response, a patient-derived tumor modeling company, up to the company's strategic acquisition. Broudy previously served as Director at AltheaDx, leading the Business Development team to partner gene expression-based companion diagnostics for oncology therapeutics. He spent six years at Affymetrix, where he managed the company's pharmacogenomic and toxicogenomic solutions in support of pharmaceutical R&D.

Broudy held postdoctoral appointments at Rockefeller University and Stanford University studying host/microbial genomics. He earned his PhD at Rockefeller in the Laboratory of Bacterial Pathogenesis and Immunology.

About January Therapeutics

January Therapeutics develops next generation targeted medicines for cancer. Our platform centers around albumin-encapsulation, which enables novel small molecule payloads, tumor-specific nanoparticle delivery and biomarker-based patient selection. This allows us to maximize therapeutic window and deliver efficacy in ways that other drugs have struggled to address. Our pipeline comprises internal programs and multiple external partnerships.

