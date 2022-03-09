ñol

See Ad Disclosure

Catering Services Market Recorded 2.12% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021|Increasing Popularity of Online Catering to Boost Market |17000+ Technavio Reports

by PRNewswire
March 9, 2022 10:30 AM | 15 min read

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Catering Services Market report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive scenario, drivers, trends, challenges, and market growth across various regions. The catering services market is estimated to grow by USD 104.92 billion from 2020 to 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.45% as per the latest market report by Technavio. Also, the market recorded a 2.12% Y-O-Y growth rate in 2021.

For more insights on the catering services market - Download a free sample report now!

Market Dynamics | Drivers & Challenges

The increasing popularity of online catering is one of the major factors driving the growth of the catering services market size. Online catering helps consumers to select food items from the prescribed menu on the website and subsequently place an order. Also, these online channels allow customers to create personal accounts to make future ordering convenient as these accounts record customers' preferences and show results based on them. This makes vendors market new products for generating repeated sales. As a result, online ordering platforms are used as an effective marketing tool to promote products and drive sales by enabling customers to place orders quickly and easily.

However, the fluctuation in food commodity prices is a major challenge for the catering services market growth. The global catering services market is highly dependent on the prices of food commodities such as sugar, grains, meat, salt, vegetables, and dairy products. These comprise raw materials required for cooking food, and hence their existing prices are very important for the catering services market. As the global catering services market is driven by price competition and product differentiation, maintaining a balance between food prices and quality is very important for catering companies. In a highly competitive market, caterers must maintain low prices irrespective of production costs to attract and retain consumers. Thus, fluctuating food commodity prices are major challenges faced by food service operators.

Company Profiles

The catering services market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on innovations and customization in food menus to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are Aramark Corp., bartlett mitchell Ltd., CH, and Co Catering Group Ltd., Delaware North Companies Inc., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Dine Contract Catering Ltd., DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft, DoorDash Inc., Elior Group SA, and The Emirates Group, etc.

To gain insights on all major vendor profiles with their offerings - Download a free sample now!

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the catering services market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation Analysis

  • By Service, the market is classified as contract catering services and concession catering services.
    The catering services market share growth by the contract catering services segment will be significant for revenue generation. The advantage of contract catering services is increased accountability from the caterer, convenience for customers, and regulatory compliance with food hygiene and safety requirements. Hence, contract catering services have become one of the most popular types of catering services. 
  • By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America.
    APAC will have the largest share of the market. 45% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for catering services in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Factors such as growing preference to dine in the office will facilitate the catering services market growth in APAC over the forecast period. 

For insights on the market segmentation - Download a free sample now!

Related Reports -

  • The online on-demand food delivery services market share is expected to increase by USD 44.23 billion from 2019 to 2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7%. Download a free sample now!
  • The quick-service restaurants market has the potential to grow by USD 119.20 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.55%. Download a free sample now!

Catering Services Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.45%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 104.92 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.12

Performing market contribution

APAC at 45%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aramark Corp., bartlett mitchell Ltd., CH and Co Catering Group Ltd., Delaware North Companies Inc., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Dine Contract Catering Ltd., DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft, DoorDash Inc., Elior Group SA, and The Emirates Group

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary                                           

2. Market Landscape                                             

                2.1 Market ecosystem                             

                                2.2.1 Parent Market    

                                Exhibit 01:  Parent market        

                                Exhibit 02:  Market characteristics         

                2.2 Value chain analysis                           

                                Exhibit 03:  Value Chain Analysis: Restaurant market     

                                2.2.1 Inputs     

                                2.2.2 inbound Logistics

                                2.2.3    Operations        

                                2.2.4    Outbound logistics          

                                2.2.5    Marketing and sales       

                                2.2.6    Service

                                2.2.7    Support activities            

                                2.2.8    Innovation         

3. Market Sizing                                       

                3.1     Market definition                            

                                Exhibit 04:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition          

                3.2     Market segment analysis                             

                                Exhibit 05:  Market segments  

                3.3     Market size 2020                             

                3.4     Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025                              

                                Exhibit 06:  Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)       

                                Exhibit 07:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)         

4. Five Forces Analysis                                          

                4.1 Five Forces Summary                        

                                Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2019 & 2024       

                4.2 Bargaining power of buyers                           

                                Exhibit 09:  Bargaining power of buyers              

                4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers                       

                                Exhibit 10:  Bargaining power of suppliers          

                4.4 Threat of new entrants                    

                                Exhibit 11:  Threat of new entrants       

                4.5 Threat of substitutes                         

                                Exhibit 12:  Threat of substitutes           

                4.6 Threat of rivalry                   

                                Exhibit 13:  Threat of rivalry      

                4.7 Market condition                

                                Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Service                                

                5.1 Market segments               

                The segments covered in this chapter are:       

  • Contract catering services 
  • Concession catering services           

The two segments have been ranked based on their market share in 2020. The contract catering services constituted the largest segment in 2020, while the smallest segment was concession catering services    

                                Exhibit 15: Service - Market share 2020-2025 (%)           

                5.2 Comparison by Service                     

                                Exhibit 16: Comparison by Service         

                5.3 Contract catering services- Market size and forecast 2020-2025                     

                                Exhibit 17: Contract catering services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)  

                                Exhibit 18:  Contract catering services - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)   

                5.4    Concession catering services- Market size and forecast 2020-2025                              

Exhibit 19:   Concession catering services  - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)          

                                Exhibit 20:   Concession catering services- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)             

                5.6 Market opportunity by Service                        

                                Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Service         

6. Customer landscape                                         

                                Exhibit 22: Customer landscape              

7. Geographic Landscape                                     

                7.1 Geographic segmentation               

                The regions covered in the report are:              

  • APAC         
  • North America       
  • Europe      
  • MEA           
  • South America       

North America ranked first as the largest market globally, while MEA accounted for the smallest market share in 2020     

                                Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

                7.2 Geographic comparison                   

                                Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison       

                7.3   APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025                          

                                Exhibit 25:   APAC- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)          

                                Exhibit 26:    APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)         

                7.4      North America- Market size and forecast 2020-2025                       

                                Exhibit 27:     North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)   

                                Exhibit 28:     North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)     

                7.5  Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025                        

                                Exhibit 29:   Europe- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)       

                                Exhibit 30:    Europe- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)       

                7.6     MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024                           

                                Exhibit 31: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)              

                                Exhibit 32: MEA-Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)

                7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024                           

                                Exhibit 33:  South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)         

                                Exhibit 34:  South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)         

                7.8 Key leading countries                        

                                Exhibit 35: Key leading countries            

                7.9 Market opportunity by geography               

                                Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)              

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                                   

                8.1 Market drivers                     

                                8.1.1    Increasing popularity of online catering 

                                8.1.2    Introduction of new food menus              

                                8.1.3    Increasing promotional initiatives            

                8.2 Market challenges                              

                                8.2.1    Fluctuations in food commodity prices   

                                8.2.2    Growing preference for home-cooked foods      

                                8.2.3    Rising risks with suppliers            

                                Exhibit 37:  Impact of drivers and challenges     

                8.3 Market trends                      

                                8.3.1    Marketing initiatives      

                                8.3.2    New contracts  

                                                8.3.2.1 Newrest Group Services SAS

                                                8.3.2.2 gategroup

                                                8.3.2.3 LSG Lufthansa Service Holding

                                                8.3.2.4 ISS

                                                8.3.2.5 Delaware North Companies

                                                8.3.2.6 CH&CO

                                                8.3.2.7 DO & CO

                                                8.3.2.8 Compass Group

                                                8.3.2.9 Elior Group

                                8.3.3    Rising demand for healthy foods in menus           

9. Vendor Landscape                                             

                9.1 Overview               

                                Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape  

                9.2 Landscape disruption                        

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.               

                                Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption            

                                Exhibit 40: Industry risks            

10. Vendor Analysis                               

                10.1 Vendors covered                              

                                Exhibit 41: Vendors covered    

                10.2 Market positioning of vendors                    

                                Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors          

                10.3 Aramark Corp.                   

                                Exhibit 43:  Aramark Corp. - Overview 

                                Exhibit 44:  Aramark Corp. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 45:  Aramark Corp. – Key news 

                                Exhibit 46:  Aramark Corp. - Key offerings          

                                Exhibit 47:  Aramark Corp. - Segment focus       

                10.4 bartlett mitchell Ltd.                       

                                Exhibit 48:  bartlett mitchell Ltd. - Overview     

                                Exhibit 49:  bartlett mitchell Ltd. - Product and service 

                                Exhibit 50:  bartlett mitchell Ltd. - Key offerings              

                10.5 CH and Co Catering Group Ltd.                   

                                Exhibit 51:  CH and Co Catering Group Ltd. - Overview 

                                Exhibit 52:  CH and Co Catering Group Ltd. - Product and service             

                                Exhibit 53:  CH and Co Catering Group Ltd. – Key news 

                                Exhibit 54:  CH and Co Catering Group Ltd. - Key offerings          

                10.6 Delaware North Companies Inc.                 

                                Exhibit 55:  Delaware North Companies Inc. - Overview

                                Exhibit 56:  Delaware North Companies Inc. - Product and service           

                                Exhibit 57:  Delaware North Companies Inc. - Key offerings        

                10.7 Deutsche Lufthansa AG                 

                                Exhibit 58:  Deutsche Lufthansa AG - Overview

                                Exhibit 59:  Deutsche Lufthansa AG - Business segments             

                                Exhibit 60:  Deutsche Lufthansa AG - Key offerings         

                                Exhibit 61:  Deutsche Lufthansa AG - Segment focus     

                10.8 Dine Contract Catering Ltd.                          

                                Exhibit 62:  Dine Contract Catering Ltd. - Overview        

                                Exhibit 63:  Dine Contract Catering Ltd. - Product and service    

                                Exhibit 64:  Dine Contract Catering Ltd. - Key offerings 

                10.9 DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft                        

                                Exhibit 65:  DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft - Overview       

                                Exhibit 66:  DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft - Business segments    

                                Exhibit 67:  DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 68:  DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft - Segment focus            

                10.10 DoorDash Inc.                  

                                Exhibit 69:  DoorDash Inc. - Overview  

                                Exhibit 70:  DoorDash Inc. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 71:  DoorDash Inc. - Key offerings           

                10.11 Elior Group SA                 

                                Exhibit 72:  Elior Group SA - Overview 

                                Exhibit 73:  Elior Group SA - Business segments

                                Exhibit 74:  Elior Group SA - Key offerings          

                                Exhibit 75:  Elior Group SA - Segment focus       

                10.12 The Emirates Group                      

                                Exhibit 76:  The Emirates Group - Overview      

                                Exhibit 77:  The Emirates Group - Business segments    

                                Exhibit 78:  The Emirates Group - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 79:  The Emirates Group - Segment focus            

11. Appendix            

11.1 Scope of the report                         

                                11.1.1 Market definition            

                                11.1.2 Objectives          

                                11.1.3 Notes and caveats           

                11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$                            

                                Exhibit 80: Currency conversion rates for US$   

                11.3 Research Methodology                 

                                Exhibit 81: Research Methodology        

                                Exhibit 82: Validation techniques employed for market sizing    

                                Exhibit 83: Information sources              

                11.4 List of abbreviations                        

                                Exhibit 84: List of abbreviations

