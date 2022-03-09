Catering Services Market Recorded 2.12% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021|Increasing Popularity of Online Catering to Boost Market |17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Catering Services Market report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive scenario, drivers, trends, challenges, and market growth across various regions. The catering services market is estimated to grow by USD 104.92 billion from 2020 to 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.45% as per the latest market report by Technavio. Also, the market recorded a 2.12% Y-O-Y growth rate in 2021.
Market Dynamics | Drivers & Challenges
The increasing popularity of online catering is one of the major factors driving the growth of the catering services market size. Online catering helps consumers to select food items from the prescribed menu on the website and subsequently place an order. Also, these online channels allow customers to create personal accounts to make future ordering convenient as these accounts record customers' preferences and show results based on them. This makes vendors market new products for generating repeated sales. As a result, online ordering platforms are used as an effective marketing tool to promote products and drive sales by enabling customers to place orders quickly and easily.
However, the fluctuation in food commodity prices is a major challenge for the catering services market growth. The global catering services market is highly dependent on the prices of food commodities such as sugar, grains, meat, salt, vegetables, and dairy products. These comprise raw materials required for cooking food, and hence their existing prices are very important for the catering services market. As the global catering services market is driven by price competition and product differentiation, maintaining a balance between food prices and quality is very important for catering companies. In a highly competitive market, caterers must maintain low prices irrespective of production costs to attract and retain consumers. Thus, fluctuating food commodity prices are major challenges faced by food service operators.
Company Profiles
The catering services market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on innovations and customization in food menus to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are Aramark Corp., bartlett mitchell Ltd., CH, and Co Catering Group Ltd., Delaware North Companies Inc., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Dine Contract Catering Ltd., DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft, DoorDash Inc., Elior Group SA, and The Emirates Group, etc.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario provided in the catering services market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation Analysis
- By Service, the market is classified as contract catering services and concession catering services.
The catering services market share growth by the contract catering services segment will be significant for revenue generation. The advantage of contract catering services is increased accountability from the caterer, convenience for customers, and regulatory compliance with food hygiene and safety requirements. Hence, contract catering services have become one of the most popular types of catering services.
- By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America.
APAC will have the largest share of the market. 45% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for catering services in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Factors such as growing preference to dine in the office will facilitate the catering services market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Catering Services Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.45%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 104.92 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
2.12
Performing market contribution
APAC at 45%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Aramark Corp., bartlett mitchell Ltd., CH and Co Catering Group Ltd., Delaware North Companies Inc., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Dine Contract Catering Ltd., DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft, DoorDash Inc., Elior Group SA, and The Emirates Group
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.2.1 Parent Market
Exhibit 01: Parent market
Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Restaurant market
2.2.1 Inputs
2.2.2 inbound Logistics
2.2.3 Operations
2.2.4 Outbound logistics
2.2.5 Marketing and sales
2.2.6 Service
2.2.7 Support activities
2.2.8 Innovation
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 05: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2019 & 2024
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5. Market Segmentation by Service
5.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Contract catering services
- Concession catering services
The two segments have been ranked based on their market share in 2020. The contract catering services constituted the largest segment in 2020, while the smallest segment was concession catering services
Exhibit 15: Service - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Service
Exhibit 16: Comparison by Service
5.3 Contract catering services- Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 17: Contract catering services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 18: Contract catering services - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.4 Concession catering services- Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 19: Concession catering services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 20: Concession catering services- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.6 Market opportunity by Service
Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Service
6. Customer landscape
Exhibit 22: Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
The regions covered in the report are:
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
North America ranked first as the largest market globally, while MEA accounted for the smallest market share in 2020
Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
7.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 25: APAC- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.4 North America- Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 29: Europe- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 30: Europe- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Exhibit 31: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)
Exhibit 32: MEA-Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)
7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)
Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)
7.8 Key leading countries
Exhibit 35: Key leading countries
7.9 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Increasing popularity of online catering
8.1.2 Introduction of new food menus
8.1.3 Increasing promotional initiatives
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Fluctuations in food commodity prices
8.2.2 Growing preference for home-cooked foods
8.2.3 Rising risks with suppliers
Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Marketing initiatives
8.3.2 New contracts
8.3.2.1 Newrest Group Services SAS
8.3.2.2 gategroup
8.3.2.3 LSG Lufthansa Service Holding
8.3.2.4 ISS
8.3.2.5 Delaware North Companies
8.3.2.6 CH&CO
8.3.2.7 DO & CO
8.3.2.8 Compass Group
8.3.2.9 Elior Group
8.3.3 Rising demand for healthy foods in menus
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape
9.2 Landscape disruption
The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.
Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 40: Industry risks
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 41: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Aramark Corp.
Exhibit 43: Aramark Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 44: Aramark Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 45: Aramark Corp. – Key news
Exhibit 46: Aramark Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 47: Aramark Corp. - Segment focus
10.4 bartlett mitchell Ltd.
Exhibit 48: bartlett mitchell Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 49: bartlett mitchell Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 50: bartlett mitchell Ltd. - Key offerings
10.5 CH and Co Catering Group Ltd.
Exhibit 51: CH and Co Catering Group Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 52: CH and Co Catering Group Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 53: CH and Co Catering Group Ltd. – Key news
Exhibit 54: CH and Co Catering Group Ltd. - Key offerings
10.6 Delaware North Companies Inc.
Exhibit 55: Delaware North Companies Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 56: Delaware North Companies Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 57: Delaware North Companies Inc. - Key offerings
10.7 Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Exhibit 58: Deutsche Lufthansa AG - Overview
Exhibit 59: Deutsche Lufthansa AG - Business segments
Exhibit 60: Deutsche Lufthansa AG - Key offerings
Exhibit 61: Deutsche Lufthansa AG - Segment focus
10.8 Dine Contract Catering Ltd.
Exhibit 62: Dine Contract Catering Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 63: Dine Contract Catering Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 64: Dine Contract Catering Ltd. - Key offerings
10.9 DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft
Exhibit 65: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft - Overview
Exhibit 66: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft - Business segments
Exhibit 67: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft - Key offerings
Exhibit 68: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft - Segment focus
10.10 DoorDash Inc.
Exhibit 69: DoorDash Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 70: DoorDash Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 71: DoorDash Inc. - Key offerings
10.11 Elior Group SA
Exhibit 72: Elior Group SA - Overview
Exhibit 73: Elior Group SA - Business segments
Exhibit 74: Elior Group SA - Key offerings
Exhibit 75: Elior Group SA - Segment focus
10.12 The Emirates Group
Exhibit 76: The Emirates Group - Overview
Exhibit 77: The Emirates Group - Business segments
Exhibit 78: The Emirates Group - Key offerings
Exhibit 79: The Emirates Group - Segment focus
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2 Objectives
11.1.3 Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 80: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 81: Research Methodology
Exhibit 82: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 83: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 84: List of abbreviations
