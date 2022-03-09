Mobile Cardiac Testing Unit Saves the Lives of Four Elizabeth Police Department Officers

ELIZABETH, N.J., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 23rd and 24th, the Advanced Cardiovascular Diagnostic (ACD) Mobile Testing Unit performed cardio stress testing for the Police Officers of the Elizabeth, New Jersey Police Department. ACD tested approximately 60 members of their Department. During the examination period, the medical staff determined that four Police Officers were in need of life-saving care. These Police Officers were immediately referred to their primary physician for follow-up. Because it could be difficult for law enforcement and first responders to schedule routine cardiovascular testing, by bringing the Mobile Cardio Unit to their facilities, ACD hopes to save more lives.
Vice president Mike Barros of the Elizabeth Police Department Union said, "I am grateful to Advanced Cardio Diagnostic Mobile Testing for the professional life saving care that our Police Department Facility received. We plan to make this a yearly event for our membership and I hope other law enforcement Agencies and Fire Departments will join in the immediate future."
Dr. Perry Frankel, board certified Cardiologist, Lipidologist, and multi-state diagnostician for over 30 years and founder of Advanced Cardiovascular Diagnostics stated, "We have prevented many strokes, heart attacks, and ruptured aneurysms by bringing our state-of-the-art cardiac diagnostic mobile unit to Police Departments, Correctional Facilities, Sheriff Departments and Fire Departments. We do our testing conveniently right outside each facility without any discomfort to each person being tested."
Law enforcement and first responders are a higher risk group due to a career that can lead to life-threatening encounters, having seconds to make critical decisions, work shifts, stress from the community, sleep deprivation, and poor dietary habits due to the nature of the job. ACD will always be there for all First Responders 24/7, 365 to prevent, and save the men and women who keep our great country safe. Dr. Perry Frankel was also rewarded this week with the Presidential Life Time Achievement Award in recognition of his 6,000 hours of service to this great nation.
Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, and it's also the most preventable disease. A heart attack occurs in the U.S. every 42 seconds. Someone dies from a stroke in U.S. every four minutes. To learn more about Life Saving Tests from Advanced Cardiovascular Diagnostic call 516-488-5050 or email info@cardiovasculartesting.com.
About Advanced Cardiovascular Diagnostics: Advanced Cardiovascular Diagnostics is founded by Dr. Perry Frankel, Board Certified Cardiologist, Lipidologist, and multi-state diagnostician. He is a recognized national speaker on various topics including hyperlipidemia, diabetes, and hypertension. Advanced Cardiovascular Diagnostics conducts the prevention of significant debilitating events, which results in saving lives. Dr. Frankel has designed a strategically targeted methodology to identify individuals who are most at risk for a cardiac event, providing on-site cardiac testing to corporations, first responders, and more.
SOURCE Advanced Cardiovascular Diagnostics
